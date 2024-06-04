^

Tom Hardy prepares curtain call in 'Venom 3' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 5:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Columbia Pictures released a full trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance," the third and likely final film starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Marvel Comics character Venom.

The film looks to pick up right after the events of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where in a post-credits scene, Hardy's Eddie Brock is transported back to his own universe — but not without leaving a piece of the goeey symbiote he carries.

"You should probably know that I have a really dark and unpredictable side to me," narrates Brock over a clip of him entering a warehouse, still wearing the clothes from the previously mentioned post-credits scene.

Gang members surround Brock so he transforms into Venom, also voiced by Hardy, and they easily dispatch of their opponents although their speech coordination still needs a little work.

Newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are informed about the possibility of aliens like Venom, Ejiofor's character even capturing the symbiote Brock left behind (which might retcon past events).

Ejiofor's character leads the chase for Brock and Venom, who at one point in the trailer end up in Las Vegas with a returning Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen whom Venom shares a dance with.

Brock and Venom also hitch a ride with another newcomer played by Rhys Ifans, meanwhile, Stephen Garham's Patrick Mulligan appears to finally turn into the villain Toxin.

Things are aggravated when more symbiote creatures land on Earth. "Eddie, my home has found us," Venom dimly says.

After some quick action cuts, both Brock and Venom presume that neither of them may survive the fight ahead, and the title card drops.

The trailer ends with Brock hitching a ride on a horse that Venom takes over, sprinting and leaping across the valley.

The film is directed and written by Kelly Marcel in her directorial debut, having been a writer on the last "Venom" movies as well as "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Fifty Shades of Grey."

Hardy is credited for co-working on the story and is a producer alongside Marcel, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

Interestingly, Ejiofor plays the sorceror Mordo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Ifans reprised his role as Curt Connors/Lizard in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Venom: The Last Dance" will premiere in Philippine cinemas this October. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

