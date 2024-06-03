Real dad Chris Pratt gives life to Father's Day comedy 'Garfield'

MANILA, Philippines — "Garfield" creator Jim Davis admitted he was bowled over by Chris Pratt as the voice behind the beloved Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat in "The Garfield Movie."

“Chris has great attitude in his voice and incredible timing,” Davis said in a statement.

“I rate him a 10 for funny. And one of the things he does is really bring the Garfield edge and attitude to the character, and so he really understood the character and absolutely nailed him. He’s great to listen to. You can sit back immediately and go, ‘Yeah, that’s Garfield'.”

In "The Garfield Movie," the world-famous Garfield is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father (Samuel L. Jackson) – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

After nearly 50 years of comic strip stardom and hilarious TV specials, "The Garfield Movie" brings together everything that audiences love about Garfield – plus a few things they never knew.

"The Garfield Movie," from Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, is now showing in cinemas. — Video by Columbia Pictures Philippines via YouTube