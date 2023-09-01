'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version

MANILA, Philippines — Disney is continuing its centennial celebrations by releasing a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray remastered version of its first-ever full-length film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The animated movie was originally released in 1937 and fully launched Disney as the powerhouse studio company it is today.

The 4K release of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is part of Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration, as was the recent restoration of another beloved Disney Princess film "Cinderella" from 1950.

Disney is restoring many of its classic films with new scans of the original nitrate negative as overseen by resident animators Eric Goldberg and Michael Giaimo, who actually did the character design for Goldberg's feature directorial debut "Pocahontas."

Goldberg did animations for "Moana," "Hercules," "Aladdin," "The Princess and the Frog," "Dinosaur," the "Wreck-It Ralph" movies, and "Fantasia 2000" which he co-directed.

Giamo meanwhile also worked on "The Black Cauldron," "The Fox and the Hound," "The Great Mouse Detective," "Home on the Range," "The Brave Little Toaster," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Ferngully: The Last Rainforest," "Frozen" projects, and the series "Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi."

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will be available for purchase in the United States beginning October 10 for around $10 (nearly P600), with global availability hopefully to follow.

The special Disney100 edition of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will come in a bespoke collectible O-sleeve packaging, while some retailers are also selling Steelbook versions and a collectible pin.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is also one of Disney's classic films getting the live-action treatment next year, with "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

