^

Movies

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 2:28pm
'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version
"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
Disney

MANILA, Philippines — Disney is continuing its centennial celebrations by releasing a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray remastered version of its first-ever full-length film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The animated movie was originally released in 1937 and fully launched Disney as the powerhouse studio company it is today.

The 4K release of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is part of Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration, as was the recent restoration of another beloved Disney Princess film "Cinderella" from 1950.

Disney is restoring many of its classic films with new scans of the original nitrate negative as overseen by resident animators Eric Goldberg and Michael Giaimo, who actually did the character design for Goldberg's feature directorial debut "Pocahontas."

Goldberg did animations for "Moana," "Hercules," "Aladdin," "The Princess and the Frog," "Dinosaur," the "Wreck-It Ralph" movies, and "Fantasia 2000" which he co-directed.

Related: Disney cracks open vast archive for centennial celebrations

Giamo meanwhile also worked on "The Black Cauldron," "The Fox and the Hound," "The Great Mouse Detective," "Home on the Range," "The Brave Little Toaster," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Ferngully: The Last Rainforest," "Frozen" projects, and the series "Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi."

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will be available for purchase in the United States beginning October 10 for around $10 (nearly P600), with global availability hopefully to follow.

The special Disney100 edition of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will come in a bespoke collectible O-sleeve packaging, while some retailers are also selling Steelbook versions and a collectible pin.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is also one of Disney's classic films getting the live-action treatment next year, with "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

RELATED: Gal Gadot to portray Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

vuukle comment

DISNEY

SNOW WHITE

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival
3 days ago

Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Korean stars Park Eun Bin and Lee Je Hoon have been tapped to host the opening ceremony of this year's Busan International...
Movies
fbtw
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' among 23 films vying for the Golden Lion at 80th Venice Film Festival
4 days ago

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' among 23 films vying for the Golden Lion at 80th Venice Film Festival

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Twenty-three (23) films are competing to win the Golden Lion award at this year's Venice Film Festival, including Adam Driver's...
Movies
fbtw
'Dune' sequel pushed to next year due to strikes, other Warner Bros films keep 2023 dates
7 days ago

'Dune' sequel pushed to next year due to strikes, other Warner Bros films keep 2023 dates

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
One benefit of the new date is that "Dune: Part Two" will have no direct competitors from rival studios during its release...
Movies
fbtw
Dolly de Leon hopeful 'A Very Good Girl' will boost local film industry
8 days ago

Dolly de Leon hopeful 'A Very Good Girl' will boost local film industry

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Dolly de Leon pointed out that some people only see movies as a form of entertainment when they really do help shape and build...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with