Gal Gadot to portray Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 5:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is in talks to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action remake of their iconic movie "Snow White."



Gadot will be starring opposite up-and-coming actress Rachel Zegler, who will make her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake next month.



Children and adults alike will be very familiar with the Brothers Grimm fairytale of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," with the Evil Queen coining the famous line: "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?"



Disney's original "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" came out in 1937 as their first-ever animated film. Production for this new film will begin sometime in 2022.



"Snow White" will be directed by Marc Webb, who previously helmed movies like "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "500 Days of Summer." Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, famous for their work on "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman," will be writing new music for the film.



Disney has been doing several live-action remakes of their own movies such as "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Lion King." Some live-action remakes Disney has planned in the future include "The Little Mermaid," "Pinocchio," and "Peter Pan & Wendy."



RELATED: Miss Universe 2021 sets date in Israel; Gal Gadot appearance wished for by fans 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

