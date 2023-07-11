^

'Deadpool 3' first look teases Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 3:04pm
First look of Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool 3"
Deadpool via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have released a first look image of their upcoming movie "Deadpool 3" which will see Jackman reprising his famous "X-Men" character Wolverine opposite Reynold's titular mercenary.

The two actors posted on their Instagram stories a photo of their characters walking side-by-side in a desert in full costume, both of them using the text "don't blink" and GIF images of their characters.

The masked Reynolds is wearing the iconic red and black outfit of Deadpool while Jackman was in the classic yellow and blue attire of Wolverine from the Marvel comics line.

The official Twitter account of the "Deadpool" films posted the same picture with the caption "Now in Hugh Res," a dig at the Australian actor's name, while Jackman himself posted on his Threads account "yellow and blue."

This likely confirms that "Deadpool 3" will not affect the events of 2017's "Logan" — Wolverine died at the end of the film and Jackman seemingly retired the character — as the mutant has yet to be seen in live-action wearing his classic costume.

The closest fans ever get to such was in a delated alternate ending to 2013's "The Wolverine" where the titular character opens a suitcase containing the classic costume, including the iconic headgear.

"Deadpool 3" will be the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematice Universe (MCU) as well as the first property under Fox to be fully inducted in the MCU after Disney acquired Fox in 2019.

Joining Reynolds and Jackman are franchise returnees Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, and Shioli Kutsuna.

Newcomers include Emma Corrin from "The Crown" and Matthew Macfadyen from "Succession," while Jennifer Garner is confirmed to be reprising her role of Elektra for the first time since her 2005 solo film which spun off from 2003's "Daredevil" starring her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"Deadpool 3" is slated for an early May 2024 release, up from November that same year.

