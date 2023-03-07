'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet

Hugh Jackman was among the first to practice Intermittent Fasting. He follows a 16-hour fasting period, followed by eight hours to eat his meals.

BOHOL, Philippines — Australian actor Hugh Jackman is bulking up again as he prepares to reprise his iconic role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."

Jackman posted on his social media accounts photos of his new daily meal plan ahead of the film's production.

"Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again," Jackman wrote in the caption.

The meal plan includes black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers, and two grass-fed sirloins. When put together, the meal plan has a calorie count of over 8,000, which Jackman consumes on a daily basis.

Jackman had said last January that he was eating as much 5,000 calories daily, since at the time he was still on Broadway for "The Music Man."

Around the same time, Jackman clarified that he never took steroids when he potrayed Wolverine for nearly 20 years, instead, doing it the "old school way" and ate a lot of chicken.

"Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble," Jackman joked on HBO’s "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace." "I'm healthy, I've a good place to start. And, apologies chickens, run... a mile, start running now because I'm coming for you!"

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in 2017's "Logan," where the famous X-Men character met his demise. It has been clarified that "Deadpool 3" is set before the events of "Logan," and thus, it will not disrupt the timeline of the movies.

