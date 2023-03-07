^

Health And Family

'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 5:07pm
'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet
Hugh Jackman was among the first to practice Intermittent Fasting. He follows a 16-hour fasting period, followed by eight hours to eat his meals.
Photo release, The STAR/File

BOHOL, Philippines — Australian actor Hugh Jackman is bulking up again as he prepares to reprise his iconic role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."

Jackman posted on his social media accounts photos of his new daily meal plan ahead of the film's production.

"Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again," Jackman wrote in the caption.

The meal plan includes black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers, and two grass-fed sirloins. When put together, the meal plan has a calorie count of over 8,000, which Jackman consumes on a daily basis.

Jackman had said last January that he was eating as much 5,000 calories daily, since at the time he was still on Broadway for "The Music Man."

Around the same time, Jackman clarified that he never took steroids when he potrayed Wolverine for nearly 20 years, instead, doing it the "old school way" and ate a lot of chicken.

"Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble," Jackman joked on HBO’s "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace." "I'm healthy, I've a good place to start. And, apologies chickens, run... a mile, start running now because I'm coming for you!"

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in 2017's "Logan," where the famous X-Men character met his demise. It has been clarified that "Deadpool 3" is set before the events of "Logan," and thus, it will not disrupt the timeline of the movies.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman had lots of chicken, no steroids to play Wolverine

DIET

HUGH JACKMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet
1 hour ago

'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Australian actor Hugh Jackman is bulking up again as he prepares to reprise his iconic role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool...
Health And Family
fbtw
Catch Watsons&rsquo; nationwide 5-day price drop from March 15 to 19
Sponsored
2 hours ago

Catch Watsons’ nationwide 5-day price drop from March 15 to 19

2 hours ago
One of Filipinos' favorite sources for wellness and beauty essentials is having its biggest nationwide sale yet this March...
Health And Family
fbtw
Undernutrition in mothers is rising sharply &mdash; UNICEF
9 hours ago

Undernutrition in mothers is rising sharply — UNICEF

9 hours ago
The number of pregnant women and nursing mothers suffering from undernutrition has increased by 25% since 2020 in 12...
Health And Family
fbtw
Fitness in the city: 8 ways to have fun while staying fit in urban Makati
1 day ago

Fitness in the city: 8 ways to have fun while staying fit in urban Makati

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Makati is a city in perpetual motion. Particularly during the workweek, people are constantly moving up and down the city’s...
Health And Family
fbtw
6 tools to keep children safe online
2 days ago

6 tools to keep children safe online

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Here are a few tools and solutions to keep kids safe online.
Health And Family
fbtw
'Happier than ever': Billie Eilish deletes all social media apps on her phone
3 days ago

'Happier than ever': Billie Eilish deletes all social media apps on her phone

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer Billie Eilish has admitted to taking out all the social media applications she had on her phone and isn't regretting...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with