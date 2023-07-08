Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3' â€” reports

Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3' — reports

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennifer Garner is expected to portray once more her role of Elektra in the upcoming comic book movie "Deadpool 3," almost 20 years since she last played the character in her solo film.

A number of sources confirmed to several media outlets that Garner would be returning as Elektra, joining Hugh Jackman who himself is reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine after initially retiring the character in 2017.

Garner first played Elektra opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2003's "Daredevil" before getting her own spin-off film two years later; "Elektra" bombed at the box office but it was one of the earlier instances of a woman leading a comic book film.

The actress had worked with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy in the 2022 Netflix film "The Adam Project," portraying the mother of Reynolds' character.

Apart from Elektra, the actress is best known for her role on the action-thriller series "Alias" and the romantic-comedy "13 Going 30" with future "The Adam Project" co-star Mark Ruffalo.

"Deadpool 3" will be the first Marvel movie under Disney prominently featuring characters that used to be under 20th Century Fox before the latter was acquired by Disney in 2019.

As such, the inclusion of former Fox properties into a Marvel Studios film opens up another multiverse instance and increases the possibility of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four appearing soon in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is currently shooting in London, England and is one of the few ongoing projects not affected by the ongoing writers' strike in the United States.

Returning with Reynolds are Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Stefan Kapicic, and Shioli Kutsuna, and they will be joined by "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen.

"Deadpool 3," Marvel Studio's first R-rated movie, is slated for an early May 2024 release, up from November that same year.

