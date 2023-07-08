^

Movies

Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3' — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 2:38pm
Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3' â€” reports
Composite image of Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
20th Century Fox

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennifer Garner is expected to portray once more her role of Elektra in the upcoming comic book movie "Deadpool 3," almost 20 years since she last played the character in her solo film.

A number of sources confirmed to several media outlets that Garner would be returning as Elektra, joining Hugh Jackman who himself is reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine after initially retiring the character in 2017.

Garner first played Elektra opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2003's "Daredevil" before getting her own spin-off film two years later; "Elektra" bombed at the box office but it was one of the earlier instances of a woman leading a comic book film.

The actress had worked with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy in the 2022 Netflix film "The Adam Project," portraying the mother of Reynolds' character.

Apart from Elektra, the actress is best known for her role on the action-thriller series "Alias" and the romantic-comedy "13 Going 30" with future "The Adam Project" co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Related: 'Spider-Man 4' in the works, 'Deadpool 3' R-rated — Marvel Studios president

"Deadpool 3" will be the first Marvel movie under Disney prominently featuring characters that used to be under 20th Century Fox before the latter was acquired by Disney in 2019.

As such, the inclusion of former Fox properties into a Marvel Studios film opens up another multiverse instance and increases the possibility of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four appearing soon in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is currently shooting in London, England and is one of the few ongoing projects not affected by the ongoing writers' strike in the United States.

Returning with Reynolds are Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Stefan Kapicic, and Shioli Kutsuna, and they will be joined by "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen.

"Deadpool 3," Marvel Studio's first R-rated movie, is slated for an early May 2024 release, up from November that same year.

RELATED: Disney delays Marvel movies, 'Avatar' sequels in calendar shake-up

DEADPOOL

ELEKTRA

JENNIFER GARNER

RYAN REYNOLDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to star in 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake
4 days ago

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to star in 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are teaming up again in the small screen via the remake of the 1991 romantic-comedy film...
Movies
fbtw
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
4 days ago

Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map

4 days ago
Vietnam has banned the upcoming "Barbie" movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in...
Movies
fbtw
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89
7 days ago

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

By Maggy Donaldson | 7 days ago
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Argo" actor known for his wry wit and improvisation skills, has...
Movies
fbtw
Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike
7 days ago

Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
This week, hundreds of high-profile actors including Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence signed an open letter...
Movies
fbtw
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix
8 days ago

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with