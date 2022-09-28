Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

MANILA, Philippines — Australian actor Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" opposite Ryan Reynolds as the titular character.

The announcement was made in a video posted by Reynolds on his social media accounts where he explained the absence of "Deadpool 3" news in the recently-concluded D23 fan convention.

Reynolds said that he did some "soul-searching" for the introduction of Deadpool or Wade Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, purchased Fox which previously produced the first two "Deadpool" films.

"His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to his character. Find new depth and motivation, new meaning," Reynolds said over clips of him contemplating.

The actor even wore a dirtied Deadpool suit while using a typewriter, while on the toilet, and even poured himself a glass of his own Aviation gin.

When Reynolds admitted that he has no fresh ideas for "Deadpool 3," Jackman walked behind him eating an apple.

"Hey, Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?" asked Reynolds, to which Jackman responded, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

Related: 'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel

Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" then plays over the video's final clips — with the last word being "Hugh" instead — which teased the new sequel "coming Hugh-n" on September 2024 as the Deadpool logo is slashed by Wolverine's claws.

Jackman has been playing Wolverine since 2000's "X-Men" and was thought to have retired the character in 2017's "Logan."

Coming after this news were speculations on who could next play the iconic X-men character. Welsh actor and "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton clarified the rumors in July about his casting in the role and said it was not true other than the "fan-casting thing" but he is open to playing it. He was a guest on Sway Calloway's YouTube show.

James Mangold, the director of "Logan," even shared a GIF of Wolverine being impaled on a log in the movie as a reaction to the news Jackman was returning. He clarified that he "couldn't wait what madness Reynolds and Jackman cook up."

Since the release of "Deadpool 2" in 2018, Reynolds has appeared in "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," "The Croods: A New Age," "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," "Free Guy," and the Netflix films "6 Underground," "Red Notice" and "The Adam Project."

Both Jackman and Reynolds appeared together in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" where the latter portrayed a different version of Deadpool which was heavily panned. Reynolds' second go at the character in 2016 was well-received.

Jackman's Wolverine will follow Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier among X-Men entering the MCU, as a version of Professor X appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

RELATED: Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine