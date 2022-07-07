Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

Composite image of Taron Egerton at the premiere of "Black Bird" and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

MANILA, Philippines — "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has confirmed that he met with executives at Marvel Studios, including president Kevin Feige, about the prospect of playing the iconic X-Men character Wolverine.

Egerton admitted to meeting with Marvel management to the New York Times while promoting his upcoming series "Black Bird" on Apple TV+.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that [I want to play Wolverine]," Egerton said. "I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it."

The Australian Jackman has played Wolverine in nine "X-Men" movies which began in 2000, capping it off with 2017's "Logan."

Still, Egerton would not turn down such a grand opportunity, "Hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

The Welsh actor has expressed interest in becoming the next Wolverine as early as 2019, after hearing that Marvel fans were calling him to be cast following Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Former Fox-owned Marvel characters are gradually making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with John Krasinski appearing as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Patrick Stewart reprising his role of Charles Xavier/Professor X in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Currently in production and developmental stage are a new "Fantastic Four" movie, a third "Deadpool" film, a continuation of the animated "X-Men" series from the 1990s, and a mutant-related feature.

Egerton rose to fame after playing Eggsy in the "Kingsman" movies, and starred opposite Jackman in 2016's "Eddie the Eagle." He was also the titular character in 2018's "Robin Hood," the voice of Johnny the Gorilla in the "Sing" movies, and most popularly as Elton John in "Rocketman."

