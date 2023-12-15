‘Glass skin’ in one hour

There are three kinds of “Aivee Leaguers” at Doctors Aivee and Z Teo’s Aivee Clinics. They either come in regularly for maintenance treatments with no downtime, factoring it in as rest and relaxation, or they come in every few months for one big Aivee Day where they get everything done, downtimes factored in.

Then there are those in between — those who require a dramatic improvement while getting ready for a big event. Celebrity regulars like Sofia Andres, Barbie Imperial, Sue Ramirez, Richard Gutierrez and Jake Cuenca appeared rested and glowing at the recent Star Magic Ball — this is the facial they all got moments before the red carpet.

“You deserve the best treatment in the world,” says Dr. Aivee during the launch of the new Préime facial. “We’ve made facials much more advanced and sophisticated. This is for those who want to get everything but they can’t get it in one go.”

The first in the Philippines, Préime is a 5-in-1 system that combines deep cleansing, skin tightening, and skin rejuvenation — giving you “glass skin” in an hour. “It incorporates different technologies into one so the patient isn’t confused,” explains Z.

It begins with AquaB, a spiral movement and vacuum to cleanse and prepare the skin. VibroX utilizes CO2 microdermabrasion, vibration and red LED light to enhance oxygen delivery and skin rejuvenation. Then the tightening modes come in: MicroT uses bipolar microcurrents to tighten and smoothen skin texture and tone facial muscles; Collagen+ promotes collagen and elastin production for youthful-looking skin with radio frequency energy, and UltraB enhances transdermal absorption of active ingredients using high-frequency thermal ultrasound. It is then all topped off with a relaxing scalp, neck and shoulder massage so you not only look and feel rejuvenated, you're recharged and ready for the holiday rush.

