The case for everyday travel

                        

                        
December 3, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
The case for everyday travel
Aluminum-clad: The Rimowa flagship store is now open in Greenbelt 3. In-store perks include customization of your Rimowa Classic trunk, the client care counter,  and the sticker wall.

                        

                           
What was a luggage company to do when travel restrictions halted all non-essential travel in the past year? Rimowa interpreted its ultra-lightweight and dent-resistant polycarbonate material from its Essential suitcase collection into the Personal, a portable case that you wear with a strap or hold as a clutch, making the most durable of all bags double as a statement piece. It was an extra layer of security for your valuables as well as wearable expression while you’re masked for safety; a treat, even if it means your next trip is only to the supermarket or the bank. As the brand opens its Philippine flagship store in Greenbelt 3, its DNA of utmost mobility and resiliency proves to be especially relevant today — and beyond.



Last year, multi-hyphenates like Rihanna were spotted with the Rimowa’s Never Still line of briefcases, flat pouches, weekender bags and backpacks as a way of keeping up with the shift into short-haul domestic travel. These smaller carry-alls are created with the same innovation, craftsmanship, materials and unmistakable iconography as the luggage — signature grooved detailing included. It’s the future of travel as well as a brand that started out as a small saddlery firm in Cologne in 1898 and in 2016, was acquired by LVMH.







Tropical hues: The Essential collection featuring limited-edition shades of Bamboo, a soft green (and exclusive to this store opening), and Mango, a vibrant orange.







Of course, the spirit of optimism remains in the brand’s jetsetting fans. Inside Rimowa’s newly opened flagship store, through its emblematic aluminum storefront panels, one beauty queen was spotted choosing between the seasonal limited-edition shades of Bamboo, a soft green (and exclusive to this store opening), and Mango, a vibrant orange, both part of the Essential collection, to commemorate her first long-haul flight for work in months. I also spotted both locals and expats personalizing their Classic trunk — still a bestseller —and turning it into their very own unique suitcase. After choosing your preferred size and color, you can personalize it with wheels and handles in the color of your choice, topped off with a personalized leather luggage tag. Some of them are keeping them unpacked to stuff their shopping hauls from any of the high-end flagship stores flanking Rimowa. At the same in-store client care counter, you can bring in your beloved Rimowa for the on-site technician to check and handle suitcase repairs, or patch up a scratch with any one of the stickers from the wall display — perhaps with one bearing a design of the city where said scratch happened?



The freeing joy of movement can be enjoyed both near and far with a change in perspective. Your next big adventure might be closer than you think.







Make short trips count: the Rimowa Never Still weekender in Cactus.







***



In the Philippines, the Rimowa flagship store is in Greenbelt 3, Esperanza Street, Makati City.



Contact (0917) 587 4036 for inquiries.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

