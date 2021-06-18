Booty masks are a thing

The tanga is the biggest swimwear trend this year, and if you’re documenting yourself in it, your tush better be primed and ready. It’s not like when the trend first blew up in the ’80s we have HD cameras now.

“If you care for the skin on your face, the skin on your body has to follow, and that includes an incredible part of your body your butt cheeks,” says Buttitude Philippines education manager Pam Aguire.

“A lot of Rustan’s brands focus on anti-aging,” adds Pam, and this is taking that one step further.

Buttitude’s founders realized that the hydrogel sheet masks they were using to hydrate and regenerate their complexions during one girl’s night in would be so much better than all the creams they had tested on their derrieres.

Roughness, dryness and breakouts on the tush are the most common problems. Rough fabric irritating the skin is one cause, and so is exposing the skin to sweat for too long, which can lead to bacterial growth in the pores. To address each problem, Buttitude has three variants using all-natural, FDA-approved ingredients from Jeju Island.

Smoothing Butt Mask in orange has Jeju Island tangerines to exfoliate skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In the long-term, the mask promises to even skin texture, restore elasticity, and brighten bum cheeks for an altogether radiant look.

Hydrating Butt Mask in blue is a hydrogel sheet mask infused with moisturizing Jeju Island lava seawater. Known for its rich minerals and nutritive salts with almost no organic material or pathogens, lava seawater maintains the skin’s moisture balance, thus promoting elasticity and softness around the butt.

To clear mild cases of butt acne, the Purifying Butt Mask in green is formulated with Jeju volcanic ash, a well-known pore-clearing ingredient that regulates the overproduction of sebum in the pores while exfoliating the skin.

They come in hydrogel sheets that (shockingly) stay on even as you exercise or go about doing your chores as your skin soaks up the masks’ nutrients for 20 minutes.

Of course, it’s not just for anyone who loves posing for bikini pics — it’s for everyone who has a rump! Think about it: We sit on it all day. The biggest muscle in our body could use some TLC.

