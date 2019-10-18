ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The Virtus and Icon collections
Versace’s legacy of art, rock and sexuality in fashion is now in Manila
Marbbie Tagabucba (The Philippine Star) - October 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Donatella Versace expounds on the codes founded on art, rock and sexuality infused into contemporary fashion by his brother Gianni with a ’90s grunge lens for the Versace fall/winter collection that you can now explore in the new Versace store in Solaire.

Yes, Versace is now in the Philippines. Brought in by Noble House, the company behind multi-brand concept store Distinqt that houses Versace’s diffusion line Versus, the marbled 170-square-meter boutique features current season women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories. Gianni’s seminal prints, from the Barocco to Tresor de la Mer, live on in Donatella’s protest against perfection this season.

Also in the store are pieces from the house’s iconic collections, the Virtus and Icon, recognizable for their golden V insignia and Medusa head, respectively. The store will carry the newest drops from the brand according to the Milan fashion calendar. Good news for Versace guys: 60 percent of the offerings are for men.

Versace is both iconic heritage brand and millennial and Gen Z favorite, inspiring hits by hiphop group Migos and R&B singer/songwriter Bruno Mars. Recently acquired by American designer Michael Kors’ Capri Holdings Limited, you can see more forward-looking expansion in the accessories department.

A new member in the sneaker family is the Squalo, a new silhouette that references the anatomy of the great white shark which debuted on the men’s fall/winter runway but it’s totally unisex. The sharp lines of the outsole follow the form of the animal’s teeth. Leather details feature signature Versace top-stitching. The Versace logo is embroidered on the tongue. Another house code, Medusa, is hidden in the outsole.

* * *

In the Philippines, Versace is in The Shoppes Solaire.

 

DONATELLA VERSACE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
How to balance it all like Beckham
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 1 hour ago
‘The way I dress now is more classic, simple. I realized once I got past a certain age, I shouldn’t wear clothes...
YStyle
7 days ago
Ternocon 2020 brings people together
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 7 days ago
You can’t always count on every execution to be A+ when something goes on trend. Such is the case of the terno enjoying...
YStyle
14 days ago
Fred Perry goes ’70S reggae with Nicholas Daley
By Francine Gacrama | 14 days ago
As we go through the eight-piece collaboration between menswear designer Nicholas Daley and British brand Fred Perry, we dive...
YStyle
14 days ago
Now here’s A trunk show that focuses on dressing for yourself
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
It’s party season — are you ready for all the dinners and get-togethers?
YStyle
21 days ago
Breakfast, dreams & superstars at Tiffany’s
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 21 days ago
Two priceless encounters are juxtaposed in Tiffany & Co.'s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition. In one chapter is...
YStyle
28 days ago
How i became a beauty addict
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 28 days ago
Is it your favorite song, randomly playing from the DJ’s set list, taking you by surprise? Or is it the competitive...
YStyle
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with