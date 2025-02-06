^

Catriona Gray writing a 'very personal' book; says 'I'm fine' as Valentine's nears

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray assured her fans that she is "fine" as a person now that Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

At the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) store reopening of Spanish fashion label Mango last Tuesday, Catriona was among the celebrity guests who tried on their new picks from the store that has now been relocated at B6 building in Bonifacio High Street. 

The singer and beauty queen gamely answered questions from Philstar.com about her latest projects, including upcoming travels, collaborations with brands, and writing a "very personal" book.

She revealed that she was shopping for clothes and travel essentials for her upcoming trip to Turkey.

"I'm still working on my creative collaborations. I have creative collaborations with different brands in the next coming months. It has really allowed me as a creative to feel very fulfilled..." she said.

Among her upcoming projects is writing a book, of which she said, "Hindi naman s'ya biography. Basta. It's been really fun. It's a big learning experience," she said of her upcoming book, which she is still in the process of writing her non-fiction.

According to her, she will launch the book "kapag na-finish na ako in writing."

"I don't want to rush the process. It's really a deeply personal project for me and it's my first foray into writing. I don't have a timeline per se, but it's something that I'm working on."

When asked for the status of her heart, however, the usually communicative beauty queen simply said, "Thank you, po," as a gesture of unwillingness to answer the question.

"As a person, I am fine. Thank you," she affirmed.

Catriona recently made headlines after a photo of her crying at a concert went viral. Internet users speculated that it might be because of Sam Milby, to whom Catriona confirmed her engagement with last Valentine's of 2023. In February last year, the pair's talent management arm, Cornerstone, issued a statement saying that the couple were "facing some challenges." — Videos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Sam Milby, Catriona Gray 'facing some challenges' — Cornerstone

CATRIONA GRAY

MISS UNIVERSE
