Philippine Airlines retains Top 10 APAC spot in 'most on-time’ airlines report

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL) improved its rankings in the Cirium On-Time Performance Report for airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, retaining a Top 10 spot for a second consecutive year.

Based in London, Cirium is an aviation analytics company that tracks the punctuality of global airlines and airports for over 16 years.

Cirium defines on-time flights as those that arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled gate arrival.

The Philippine flag carrier ranked seventh (up from eighth last year) and is the sole Filipino airline in the Top 10 of the 2024 report, making it a top regional performer in terms of punctuality.

The report said PAL achieved an 76.06% on-time arrival performance last year, covering more than 112,000 flights across its global network.

PAL had a good start to 2024 as clinched the "Most Punctual Airline" title for January after an 86.85% on-time performance.

The airline's president and chief operating officer, Capt. Stanley Ng, expressed in a statement his appreciation for PAL's recognition.

"[This] affirms the long-term investments we are making in enhancing reliability and efficiency in all our operations, and always at the highest level of safety," Ng added.

Topping the Asia-Pacific region lists were Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, and Thai AirAsia.

