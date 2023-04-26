^

Travel and Tourism

Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 5:47pm
Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams
On Earth Day, Bellevue Resort in Bohol, along with partners, launched Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao to safeguard the future of giant clams as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A champion of sustainability, the Bellevue Resort continues to roll out more green campaigns to raise awareness for environmental protection and conservation in Bohol.

On Earth Day, the 5-star sanctuary in Bohol teamed up with the Department of Tourism’s DIVE 7, the local government of Panglao and partners in launching Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao.

The project envisions safeguarding the future of giant clams as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy. This noble conservation effort saved over 200 endangered native giant clams.

Giant clams or taklobos are the world’s largest living mollusks. They generally occupy tropical coral reefs and coastal areas in Bohol where they are ecosystem engineers, influencing everything from water flow to the physical structure of their habitat. Their feces are also a nourishing food source for some sea creatures that live on coral reefs.

However, they are quickly declining in number due to the impacts of climate change and dangers from their natural predators. These threats have led to the urgent need to conserve them.

Since its opening on November 2012, The Bellevue Resort has consistently spearheaded meaningful initiatives—leading responsible tourism in Bohol and continuing to highlight the importance of actively promoting sustainability and helping the community.

 

For more information on The Bellevue Resort’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, contact (+6338) 422 2222 or email [email protected]

To know more about the resort, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com.

GIANT CLAMS

SUSTAINABILITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams

1 hour ago
On Earth Day, Bellevue Resort in Bohol, along with partners, launched Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways
6 days ago

'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
Summer is officially here, and group travel is on the rise.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday
6 days ago

Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Osaka-based event production company Hiragana in collaboration with Manila-based B-Side Productions is proud to announce the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023
Sponsored
8 days ago

5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023

By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
From K-drama, K-pop, K-beauty, K-food and so much more—South Korea is indeed beckoning you for a visit. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry
9 days ago

After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
Travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee, who has visited almost 140 countries in five decades, has returned to the tourism industry...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sorsogon's 1900s jail turned into museum, houses Sputnik gang artworks
Exclusive
12 days ago

Sorsogon's 1900s jail turned into museum, houses Sputnik gang artworks

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who also served as provincial governor from 2019 to 2022, saw the opportunity to adaptively...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with