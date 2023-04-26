Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams

On Earth Day, Bellevue Resort in Bohol, along with partners, launched Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao to safeguard the future of giant clams as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy.

MANILA, Philippines — A champion of sustainability, the Bellevue Resort continues to roll out more green campaigns to raise awareness for environmental protection and conservation in Bohol.

On Earth Day, the 5-star sanctuary in Bohol teamed up with the Department of Tourism’s DIVE 7, the local government of Panglao and partners in launching Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao.

The project envisions safeguarding the future of giant clams as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy. This noble conservation effort saved over 200 endangered native giant clams.

Giant clams or taklobos are the world’s largest living mollusks. They generally occupy tropical coral reefs and coastal areas in Bohol where they are ecosystem engineers, influencing everything from water flow to the physical structure of their habitat. Their feces are also a nourishing food source for some sea creatures that live on coral reefs.

However, they are quickly declining in number due to the impacts of climate change and dangers from their natural predators. These threats have led to the urgent need to conserve them.

Since its opening on November 2012, The Bellevue Resort has consistently spearheaded meaningful initiatives—leading responsible tourism in Bohol and continuing to highlight the importance of actively promoting sustainability and helping the community.

For more information on The Bellevue Resort’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, contact (+6338) 422 2222 or email [email protected]

To know more about the resort, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com.