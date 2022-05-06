Mother's Day 2022: 'Budol' ideas to bond with mom

Marian Rivera reminds all mommies to take care of themselves, because they definitely deserve it.

MANILA, Philippines — It's that season again when we are celebrating and honoring our number one fans: our mothers.

This Mother's Day, one important thing that mothers truly enjoy is to have quality time with her kids. It does not matter how simple or fun the acitivity is; the most special thing is we get to create new memories with her — and that alone can make her smile and feel loved.

Here are some ideas on how to make your Mother's Day hangout session extra fun:

Check out Marian Rivera's 'budol' finds

Ever wonder how Marian Rivera juggles multiple roles in life and still makes time to be a doting mom and wife? The Shopee brand ambassador opens up about motherhood in time for Mother’s Day.

Marian wears many hats as an A-list actress, thriving entrepreneur, and hands-on wife and mother. Despite this, she ensures that she never gets too busy for family. She still dedicates most of her time at home, bonding with her kids and taking care of the household needs.

“Alam mo dapat kung kailan ka need ng mga anak mo, ng asawa mo, [You should know when your family needs you] because at the end of the day, family should always come first," she enthused.

At the end of the day, being a mom is Marian’s most important role in life and her children are her number one fans. Raising her kids to be kind, responsible, and compassionate people is the biggest goal she’s striving to achieve.

Marian acknowledges the difficulties that come with being a mom, and these have been amplified even more over the pandemic. It’s been tough for her kids who are both at the age of exploration and want to understand what’s happening outside their home. The Shopee superstar shared, “We had to talk to them and explain that there are a lot of changes and limitations because of this pandemic, but still reassured them that things would get better.”

With the situation easing up in the last few months, Marian and Dingdong are happy to finally be able to have their kids go out more, meet their loved ones, and travel as a family. Shopee has been Marian’s go-to for her family’s needs and home budols these last few years. She admits to being an impulsive, but happy shopper, adding to cart and checking out all sorts of items that spruce up different parts of her home.

“Minsan talaga wala ka nang time na lumabas at mamili para sa sarili or sa pamilya mo kahit gustuhin mo [sometimes we don’t have time to go out and shop for ourselves or for the family even if we want to]. Shopee is very reliable and convenient because with just a few clicks, you get to shop for anything you need and want, all in one place."

Shopee mom Marian reminds all mommies to take care of themselves, because they definitely deserve it. Marian recommends a variety of finds that all types of moms can either get for themselves or hint at as a gift from their family from this Mother’s Day Blowout, which offers up to 10% off vouchers that shoppers can use to buy fun and functional gifts before the celebration on May 8:

Look fabulous for any occasion with this Silver Bracelet worn around your wrist. Made from genuine Italian silver, this accessory will surely make you feel confident and stunning. To match this, why not ask your family to give you a new pair of elegant yet affordable gold stud earrings? Finish off your look with fashionable yet functional Retro Eyeglasses. These steel glasses with anti-radiation lenses will turn heads and have other moms asking you where you bought it.

If you’re like Marian who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, consider scoring these Kitchen Utensils at a steal. For less than P500, you get 12 different utensils that can make dishing out your best recipes even easier. Prepare your ingredients faster and more efficiently with a Mandolin Slicer that allows you to slice veggies and fruits like a pro with its durable, stainless steel blade. For a family of foodies, you’d appreciate having your own Induction Cooker at home! Channel your inner chef and cook your favorite dishes for your family with this versatile appliance.

Marian leaves a simple message to all her fellow mommies — “Sa lahat ng mga dakilang ina katulad ko, Happy Mother’s Day. Sobrang deserve natin ang magpahinga, magpapamper at ma-feel natin na special tayo.” [To all the great moms like me, Happy Mother’s Day. We deserve to rest and pamper ourselves to make us feel special."

For more information on the Shopee’s Mother’s Day Blowout, visit: https://shopee.ph/m/mothers-day-blowout. For a more rewarding Mother’s Day, activate ShopeePay now to access exclusive perks such as daily free shipping and cashback vouchers, as well as deals when you buy load, pay bills, and send money.

Water fun

If you're looking to have fun water activities for the kids without driving out of the metro, Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City got you covered as it opened a unique indoor swimming experience for kids and kids at heart.

The Wetpark Adventure Lagoon is an indoor aqua playground that showcases colorful slides and various pools for families looking to have a new spot to cool the heat. Venice Grand Canal Mall claimed that this place is the first of its kind in the country. This new water haven is just the right swimming destination for a quick cool down.

The Wetpark Adventure Lagoon is located at 3/F Venice Grand Canal Mall. It will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Food trip with mom

It's always a great idea to have a delectable food fest fit for a queen on Mother's Day, and with Bistro Group's hassle-free offer, you can enjoy your food trip with discounts.

The Bistro Group has 18 restaurant concepts that offers an extensive array of choices: think pasta, pizza paella, sushi, steaks, dimsum, Korean BBQ, fish, seafood and more!

As a treat on Mom’s special day, The Bistro Group offers P500 off with P1,500 minimum purchase on May 8! Simply grab the P500 voucher gift from Bistro’s FB pages or from its viber community. Present this to your restaurant of choice to avail the discount.

Judy Ann Santos movies on Cinema One

ABS=CBN/Released See more of the ‘Queen of Philippine Soap Opera’ as her other movies air on Cinema One’s Monday Drama block at 9 p.m., with “Kahit Isang Saglit” airing on May 9, “Kusina” on May 16, “Nasaan Ang Puso” on May 23, and “Kulayan Natin Ang Bukas” on May 30.

Cinema One honors mothers this month by offering motherhood-centric movies, and celebrating one cool celebrity mom: Judy Ann Santos.

Watch the restored versions of Judy Ann Santos' films on Cinema One’s Romance Central every Sunday at 5PM this month, with “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” airing this Sunday (May 8), “Bakit ‘Di Totohanin” on May 15, “Till There Was You” on May 22, and “Muling Ibalik ang Tamis ng Pag-Ibig” on May 29.

See more of the ‘Queen of Philippine Soap Opera’ as her other movies air on Cinema One’s Monday Drama block at 9 p.m., with “Kahit Isang Saglit” airing on May 9, “Kusina” on May 16, “Nasaan Ang Puso” on May 23, and “Kulayan Natin Ang Bukas” on May 30.

Moms will also be paid tribute to by the cable channel via its Mother’s Day weekend treat on May 7 and 8, featuring motherhood-centric films such as the Vilma Santos-starrer “Ekstra,” Sharon Cuneta-led “Caregiver,” and more.

Cinema One, the home of Filipino blockbuster movies, is available on Cignal ch. 45, SKYcable ch. 56, and other local cable service providers.

Science fun with kids on Mother's Day

The Mind Museum in BGC, Taguig remains to be one of the coolest, top-of-the-line museums in the country where kids get to explore science and technology in a fun way.

On Mother's Day, moms get to enjoy the topnotch museum for free, with at least 2 paying companions tagged along with.

Art session with mom

Photo release Mom and artist Kristine Lim with composer Jonathan Manalo

Give your mom a fun day wherein she can indulge in arts and culture.

Mother and missionary visual artist, Kristine Lim, is presenting her 3rd Art Installation entitled "UGOY." Mounting the art installation in time for Mother’s Day and the election season, Kristine made 18 beautiful cradle nests to grace the grounds of Intramuros, Manila.

The art installation exhibition is located at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila. The show will run until May 31.

Mall bonding with twists

Photo release Quiccs installation in Robinsons Galleria (left); ATC’s iconic helicopter flower shower

Filipino toy designer, illustrator and graffiti artist Quiccs has made waves worldwide for his unique creations. His designer toys—inspired by his interests in Japanese robots, graffiti art,

and hip-hop — usually sell like hotcakes after their release.

Over the years, the award-winning toy designer has worked with big names locally and abroad — there’s a global sportswear brand, a telecommunications company, and this time

around, one of the largest shopping mall chains in the Philippines. Mallgoers are in for a treat as Quiccs partners with Robinsons Malls for an exciting collaboration. Say hello to R-TEQ63, a larger-than-life Quiccs installation that you’d exclusively find at Robinsons Galleria. You can spot R-TEQ63 at the Level 2 Atrium starting April 30 to May 31, 2022.

The massive, 25-feet inflatable figure takes after the design elements of the toy designer’s signature TEQ63 character. In case you’re wondering, “TEQ” is short for “technique,” while “63” is the Philippines’ country code.

“We are thrilled that Robinsons Malls becomes the first home of Quiccs’ exciting new creation, the R-TEQ63. We hope that toy collectors, hobbyists, and art aficionados find Robinsons Malls as their favorite destination where they can pursue their passions and discover unique experiences,” said Arlene G. Magtibay, SVP and General Manager of Robinsons Malls.

Apart from the inflatable figure, you can also check out Quiccs’ toy booth from April 30 to May 1. Score a new Quiccs toy figure and get a chance to meet the artist himself during the Meet and Greet session. As this TEQ63 character is the first of its kind, make sure you snap lots of photos as you stand a chance to win a random Quiccs toy every week through the R-TEQ63 Selfie Raffle Promo. To join the contest, simply take a selfie with R-TEQ63 at Robinsons Galleria, and follow and tag the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of both Robinsons Galleria and Quiccs. Winners will be announced every Friday. The promo runs until May 31.

Meanwhile, SM Southmall launches Outdoor Overdrive – the south's first ever outdoor playground featuring thrilling attractions and activities, food trucks, bazaars and more.

On May 8, catch Basically Saturday Night and Leanne & Naara in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, while Arthur Nery is sharing his jazzy, feel-good sound as he performs in Fairview Terraces.

Likewise, Alabang Town Center is making sure you can celebrate your mom and create more delightful memories with her. Let your mom find joy in experiencing ATC’s iconic helicopter flower shower at 4 p.m. on May 8 at the Town Plaza. Stamp your mom-and-child handprints on the community wall, which can be found at the Madrigal Bridgeway. Elizabeth Ghal and the Dance Theater Manille will perform at a dance benefit concert on May 7 at the Activity Center. Pour a cup of tea, park it among fellow moms, and prepare to sit a spell. Let mom enjoy a hot brew and unwind — while the kids are at play — anytime from May 8 to 15 at the Activity Center.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Mother’s Day, these activities can make moms feel wonderful and help deepen your relationship.

RELATED: Mother's Day: Treats, gift ideas for dearest 'nanay'