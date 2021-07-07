







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips
Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls
Tourism Philippines via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 1:54pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Philippines.



The S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P. campaign video features the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr. asking the help of the Powerpuff Girls to find a safe way to explore the Philippines now that leisure travel is allowed.



While they are conversing over the phone and photos and videos of some of the country's most popular destinations, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup shared their tips.They emphasized the need to follow S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P., which stands for Sanitize, Avoid mass gatherings, wear Face masks, use Electronic payments, always have your Temperature checked, follow Rules and regulations, stay updated on latest Information, and observe Physical distancing.



“As more destinations reopen for local travelers, it is our duty to remind everyone to travel with their health and safety as topmost priority,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.



“As quarantine restrictions have eased, point-to-point travel from NCR Plus to other MGCQ areas for leisure is now allowed with no age restrictions, subject to a negative RT-PCR test result. This campaign of the DOT with Cartoon Network, featuring Scarlet Belo, aims to inform our travelers on what they should do in order to keep themselves and other travelers safe while embarking on new and more fun adventures,” she added.



The Tourism secretary went to Bohol with Scarlet and her parents, Dr. Vicki Belo and Dr. Hayden Kho Jr.



They visited safe and child-friendly destinations, such as the Chocolate Hills and the Philippine Tarsier Foundation’s sanctuary. These are places that help instill pride of place and environmental awareness on both children and adults.



They also visited the Dalareich Chocolate House, an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolatier, and took the Loboc River cruise and were serenaded by the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir at the Loboc River Resort.



“Our recent trip to Bohol is our way of showing that we can all travel again safely. I’m so glad that Scarlet had a lot of fun experiencing our wonderful tourist spots. I hope more get to travel to our safely reopened destinations this year. But let me emphasize the need to follow minimum health and safety protocol and the travel requirements of the destinations that you will visit,” said Puyat.



For fully-vaccinated domestic travelers, vaccine cards can be used in lieu of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results. 



Related: Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel



Domestic travelers below 18 and above 65 are required to submit a negative RT-PCR result when traveling. Here are the government's list of laboratories for RT-PCR testing: https://doh.gov.ph/licensed-covid-19-testing-laboratories.



The DOT encourages travelers to check the official websites of the destinations they are planning to visit, as well as www.philippines.travel/safetrip for the latest updates on open destinations, travel restrictions and entry requirements and protocols.



RELATED: Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SCARLET
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Phi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Phi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pillar in travel, hospitality industry&rsquo;: DOT, tourism groups mourn demise of HSMA president Christine Ibarreta
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
‘Pillar in travel, hospitality industry’: DOT, tourism groups mourn demise of HSMA president Christine Ibarreta


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism mourned the passing of Christine Ann Ibarreta, president of Hotel Sales and Marketing International,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Siargao joins Vogue Paris list of top &rsquo;10 islands to go on holiday&rsquo; this summer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Siargao joins Vogue Paris list of top ’10 islands to go on holiday’ this summer


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
 Fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue Paris recently included the country’s surfing capital Siargao Island as among...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 5 Philippine dive spots now open; affordable RT-PCR test options for travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: 5 Philippine dive spots now open; affordable RT-PCR test options for travelers


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Since the Philippines is within the Coral Triangle known as the global center of marine biodiversity, it is in an enviable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakbay Norte: Top Bulacan historical, cultural sites to explore
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Lakbay Norte: Top Bulacan historical, cultural sites to explore


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
As one of the provinces that actively fought against the Spanish and the Americans back then, Bulacan is rich in culture and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with