COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Jinggoy Buensuceso and his Ikigai at Filinvest City.
Uplifting the community through art
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - July 23, 2020 - 12:00am

As a community that has long built safe public spaces even before the pandemic, Filinvest City recognizes the value of art for its citizens, adding commissioned pieces from renowned local artists for public spaces.

Among the featured works is one by visual artist and sculptor Jinggoy Buensuceso, whose commissioned work “Ikigai” stands at the corner of Corporate and Parkway Avenues.

Buensuceso works primarily with wood, cement and metal and further honed his craft in Singapore and New York where he was based early in his career.

His Ikigai sculpture was inspired by crumpled paper. Buensuceso used powder-coated aluminum to withstand outdoor elements and painted it in his signature shade of red to depict a strong passion for life and emotion.

“Artists, architects, engineers, songwriters, poets, even lovers, use paper for writing plans or ideas. If they’re not happy with their idea, they crumple the paper and throw it away. That meaningful moment was what I wanted to capture because I consider that journey to perfection,” he said.

Buensuceso worked on this for more than five months and says his red sculpture is meant to serve as “food for the soul” for the people of Filinvest City.

He adds: “Art is important. If you see an art piece, it evokes different emotions, it helps you learn and sometimes it even answers your questions. I’m happy that many companies are now investing in public art because it gives people easy access to works of art.”

For its part, Filinvest City shares Buensuceso’s vision in using art as a form of expression and even entertainment. Vice president for townships Don Ubaldo says, “Filinvest City’s master plan is to be a central business district, but we also want to provide more than the essentials for conducting business. One of our first efforts in making Filinvest City a vibrant live-work-play community is the presence of public art.

Having art that is freely accessible within the community not only triggers cultural consciousness but also promotes the community’s collective identity – one that instills a sense of pride, belonging and human connection even amidst a pandemic. Filinvest City is that place where people want to work, live and visit.”

Popeyes Squad Bundles for the whole squad.

Bonding over Popeyes Squad Bundles

Now that quarantine measures in the country have eased up, gather your family and friends to make up for lost time while sharing Popeyes offerings that you can get in special Squad Bundles.

Each bundle includes Popeyes favorites like Cajun Fries and Signature Premium Burgers – Chicken French Quarter, Shrimp Burger and Fish Burger – alongside its signature Cajun-style Fried Chicken, Spaghetti, Box of 3 Honey Biscuits, rice and drinks. You can save up to P171 and choose from the seven Bundle variants perfect for group sharing of 3 to 8 persons.

The new Popeyes Squad Bundles are available for dine-in and take-out at all operating Popeyes branches, namely Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, Kroma Tower, SM Southmall, Ali Mall, Eastwood and Robinsons Place Manila. Squad Bundles are also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

If you order for delivery or pick-up via Central Delivery, you get free toys for every purchase of any Popeyes Squad Bundle, except Bundle A. The free toys are included in the bundles until stocks last.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee

FILINVEST CITY POPEYES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
DOT urged to convene national tourism congress
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
A pioneer in the tourism industry is urging the Department of Tourism to convene a national tourism congress to discuss the...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
9 hours ago
Kidzania Manila to close doors by August 31
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
“These conditions have left us with no choice but to close the play city's doors permanently."
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
7 days ago
Ultimate celebrity shout-outs
By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Just a couple of weeks ago, stars in the pageant scene, entertainment, society and sports all aligned as they did a virtual...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
8 days ago
AirAsia resumes international flights
8 days ago
Following AirAsia’s resumption in the Philippines last June 5, more commercial flights are being arranged as the airline...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Exclusive
13 days ago
AirAsia reacts to foreigner trapped 110 days in NAIA, lifting of non-essential travel ban
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 days ago
The carrier said that it covered costs for his accommodation and meals three times a day while his exit flight was arranged...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
14 days ago
Bid from home with Casa Online
By Pepper Teehankee | 14 days ago
Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, launched The Casa Online which will feature a series of auction...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with