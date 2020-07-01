COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Photo shows preparations at Luneta Park the day before Independence Day 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Luneta Park sets restrictions for partial re-opening
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Starting today, July 1, Luneta Park will now be partially open for a limited time but only for exercise activities.

In its Facebook page, National Park Development Committee posted the map of the park, citing that only the Promenade area is open for exercise from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

 

 

The committee also said that the rest of the park will be closed due to the growing number of people infected with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Parkgoers were encouraged to message the committee's Facebook page for more information.

“Park Guidelines and Park Map. Don't hesitate to message us on FB messenger or email us at info@npdc.gov.ph for questions or more information. Maraming Salamat Po!” the committee said.

Visitors are also required to fill out a health declaration form before they will be allowed to enter the area. There will also be a thermal check and those with temperature above 37.5 degree-Celsius will not be allowed to enter.

Guests should also wear a face mask while inside the park and observe physical distancing. Gathering of more than 10 people will not be allowed.

LUNETA PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 days ago
The art world gives back
By Pepper Teehankee | 6 days ago
Dr. Steve Lim started Art Rocks (AR) in 2012 since he wanted to offer an avenue for art-inclined doctors initially to be able...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
6 days ago
Enchanted Kingdom provides virtual thrills
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 6 days ago
With the coronavirus pandemic halting operations of Enchanted Kingdom, avid theme park goers may still enjoy the rides virtually...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
13 days ago
Domestic travel seen to recover in 12 months
By Catherine Talavera | 13 days ago
Domestic travel in the country is seen to recover within a 12-month period, driven by the leisure travel segment, results...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
14 days ago
DOT, DTI roll out new normal health and safety guidelines for restaurants
14 days ago
The resumption and continued operations of restaurants during quarantine and during the new normal will depend on the strict...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
15 days ago
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar to reopen doors in July after 3-month lockdown
15 days ago
Guided by strict protocols from the DOH and the DOT, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar readies to open its doors again this ...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
20 days ago
DOT issues guidelines defining ‘new normal’ for accommodation establishments
20 days ago
DOT Memorandum Circular No. 2020-002 signed by Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat cites the need to provide guidelines...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with