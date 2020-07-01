Luneta Park sets restrictions for partial re-opening

MANILA, Philippines — Starting today, July 1, Luneta Park will now be partially open for a limited time but only for exercise activities.

In its Facebook page, National Park Development Committee posted the map of the park, citing that only the Promenade area is open for exercise from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The committee also said that the rest of the park will be closed due to the growing number of people infected with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Parkgoers were encouraged to message the committee's Facebook page for more information.

“Park Guidelines and Park Map. Don't hesitate to message us on FB messenger or email us at info@npdc.gov.ph for questions or more information. Maraming Salamat Po!” the committee said.

Visitors are also required to fill out a health declaration form before they will be allowed to enter the area. There will also be a thermal check and those with temperature above 37.5 degree-Celsius will not be allowed to enter.

Guests should also wear a face mask while inside the park and observe physical distancing. Gathering of more than 10 people will not be allowed.