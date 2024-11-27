No signal, data? GCash launches new feature to solve offline problems

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet platform GCash is reminding users they can take advantage of the holiday shopping rush through its new card feature.

GCash launched its Visa-powered payment card linked to users' e-wallets earlier this year, offering extra payment options whenever data signal is down, shops don't utilize QR codes, or one's phone simply has run out of battery.

The GCash card is capable of paying and withdrawing in more than 200 countries with low foreign exchange rates, which can be viewed and tracked on the mobile app.

In case of emergencies, users can withdraw from any Visa-accepted automated teller machines or ATMs up to P20,099 per single transaction or a maximum of P40,099 per day.

The card costs just P250 inclusive of delivery fees — to be delivered within four to 10 business days, depending on users' location — and has no maintaining balance or monthly fees, the sole requirement being a verified GCash user.

