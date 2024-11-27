Scored a cheap flight? How to maximize your seat sale savings

MANILA, Philippines — So you’ve survived the craze that comes with impulsively booking a flight during the 11.11 or Payday sale? Congratulations! Thousands battled it out for those coveted seats, but you emerged victorious.

Booking a spontaneous trip feels exhilarating, but they can be made even better! Even with lots of "girl math" and a big “Bahala na si Batman!” attitude, it’s important to balance spontaneity with strategic planning to truly maximize your budget.

Here’s how you can make the most out of every peso during a trip:

1. Research your destination

Even if you've booked your flight impulsively, you still need to read up on your destination. Be prepared for different weather conditions and plan accordingly. Weather changes can come with discomfort and possible health risks, while severe weather can cause flight delays or cancellations. Have a backup plan and be flexible with your itinerary.

2. Pack efficiently to avoid baggage fees





You've saved money on airfare, so let's make sure you don't overspend on baggage fees. By packing strategically, you can avoid paying extra baggage fees and maximize your savings.

First, determine your baggage allowance based on the flight and the length of your trip. Then, carefully select essential items, proper outfits and equipment considering the destination's climate and activities.

Due to the volume of travelers, be prepared also for luggage mix-ups and delayed baggage by packing medications, toiletries and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag.

3. Download essential travel apps

To help you get around a foreign city, download mobile applications beforehand. Navigation apps can optimize your travel plans by suggesting efficient public transportation routes, helping you save on taxi or ride-sharing fees.

Currency conversion apps are helpful for budgeting and avoiding overspending. Additionally, many countries have dedicated travel apps that offer curated lists of free or discounted attractions, exclusive deals and insider tips.

4. Don’t forget your travel insurance

Travel inconveniences not only put a damper on your trip but can also lead to additional expenses. And on some cases, these unforeseen expenses can outweigh the initial savings from your seat sale booking.

Impulsive travel shouldn't mean neglecting your safety and peace of mind, that’s why it’s crucial to secure travel insurance before your next adventure. GInsure enables you to purchase travel insurance within the GCash app as fast as five minutes and even just two hours before your flight!

For international travel, whether it’s Asia or beyond, Standard Insurance Travel Protect International provides coverage for travel inconveniences like delays, cancellations, missed connections, baggage delays, loss of or damage to luggage and loss of travel documents.

Emergency medical assistance includes COVID-19-related expenses, emergency dental care, emergency medical evacuation and repatriation, and hospital income.

Lastly, it comes with additional coverage for accidental death and disablement, unprovoked murder and assault and burial assistance.

If your international flight gets delayed by more than 60 minutes, Oona Smart Flight Delay Insurance gets you instant lounge access at over 1,000 airport lounge locations worldwide, valid for 24 hours. In case of a delay, Oona will automatically send you your premium airport lounge access voucher via your registered email address and SMS.

Standard Insurance Travel Protect Saver Plus will also cover travel inconveniences, emergency medical assistance, and personal accident benefits if you're traveling locally.

Getting insurance does not have to break the bank, either! Premiums start at P350 and can cover up to P2.5 million in Travel Emergency Coverage. This provides you with an affordable safety net so you can focus on enjoying your trip without worrying about unforeseen circumstances.



Spontaneous trips can become more carefree when you have a financial app that offers peace of mind. With GInsure on GCash, you can secure comprehensive travel insurance in just a few taps, ensuring that your adventures are protected.

Ready to hop on your next flight? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!

