The Aivee Clinic garners the highest awards in Ultherapy, fillers, and neurotoxins at the 2020 Merz Tala Awards

MANILA, Philippines — With its history of innovation as a medical aesthetic industry pioneer, Merz Aesthetics continues to be a driver of change for the better.

Despite the challenges of social distancing, the company behind Ultherapy® and other aesthetic products was able to gather the country’s top dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians and beauty clinic owners for a one-of-a-kind livestream event: the Merz Tala Awards.

Taking home the highest and most prestigious awards of the night were Dr. Aivee and Dr Z. Teo of The Aivee Clinic—whose stellar performance this past year garnered the Overall 7-star Award, 7-Star Ultherapy® Transducer Award, 7-Star Neurotoxin Award, 7-Star Hyaluronic Acid Filler Award, 7-Star Calcium Hydroxylapatite Filler Award, and 5-Star Ultherapy® Control Unit Award.

“The Aivee Clinic has an unwavering commitment to delivering procedures of the highest standards. They are masters in threading complete and beautiful experiences for their patients, from the moment they enter the clinic, to the moment they look into the mirror and love the results they see,” said Merz Aesthetics Asia Pacific regional commercial director Conway Rappa, as he presented them with the highest accolade.

Ultherapy® is the only U.S. FDA-cleared, non-invasive procedure that lifts the neck, chin and brow, and improves lines and wrinkles on the upper chest by going deeper to stimulate pro-duction of your body’s own collagen through time-tested ultrasound technology while allowing providers to see the layers of tissue they are treating.

“On top of all these, they are a beacon of hope. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, they were able to adapt quickly, while prioritizing the safety and welfare of their patients and associates,” he emphasized.

The Aivee Clinics in Ayala Malls Vertis North, Commercenter in Alabang, and the A Institute in Burgos Park Building, BGC have been open since June, with new normal protocols being strictly observed, including rapid testing for patients.

During the livestream event, Dr. Aivee and Dr. Z Teo accepted their awards with a heartfelt speech given from the comfort of their home.

The Aivee Group founder Dr. Aivee Teo said, “It’s such a privilege to be receiving these awards during this time of the pandemic, where the aesthetic and dermatology industry has been greatly affected. We would like to thank everybody — especially our patients for their trust in the Aivee Clinic these past 10 years, our doctors who have been working so hard with us, and of course, to Merz, who we’ve been working with for the past many years. Ulthera has really been the staple treatment in the Aivee Clinic.”

The Aivee Group CEO Dr. Z Teo also added, “We are really honored to be the champions in all the categories, as well as the overall champion—and we’d like to dedicate this to all our colleagues in the industry as well. Let’s continue to strive hard, work hard, and trust that there’s going to be a better tomorrow. Chin up, and let’s continue to make our patients happy and beautiful.”

Trusted by the country’s top dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and beauty clinic owners like Dr. Aivee and Dr. Z Teo, and the nurses at The Aivee Clinic, we can face the future filled with hope as the best version of ourselves.

