14 areas under 'dangerâ€™ heat index on Holy Tuesday â€” PAGASA

14 areas under 'danger’ heat index on Holy Tuesday — PAGASA

Pedestrians shield themselves from the scorching heat while walking along EDSA in Quezon City on April 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Tuesday, April 15, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that these areas fall under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 42°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 42°C

NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna: 42°C

San Jose, Occidential Mindoro: 42°C

CMU Agromet, Musuan, Bukidnon: 42°C

Davao City, Davao del Sur: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 43°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C

Other parts of the country are also under an "extreme caution" heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Some areas, meanwhile, are forecast to experience heat index levels within the "caution" range of 27°C to 32°C.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to stay hydrated and minimize exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours. The weather bureau also urged the public to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Cloudy skies, rains

Some areas in the country may experience cloudy skies with rains due to a frontal system and the easterlies.

Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the frontal system.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.