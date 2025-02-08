E-commerce platform warns against task, prize scams

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce platform Shopee is advising the public to be wary of scammers impersonating employees and offering prizes or job offers.

The platform explained that scammers pretend to be representatives from a brand that sends messages about fake part-time or full-time job opportunities, only to demand monetary transfers with the promise of financial awards.

Speaking of awards, scammers would also send links informing users have "won" and asking for their details. Experts warn that giving personal details in these links allows scammers to steal sensitive information, leading to financial theft or extortion.

Shopee assured that all job opportunities are posted on its official careers page. It stressed that it would never ask users for money in exchange for employment, nor would it send links through messages for prize claims. The platform only posts announcements on its app or verified platforms.

The platform advised users never to share personal infromation with unknown senders, such as bank details, personal identification number (PIN), one-time password (OTPs), and account passwords.

Users are advised to keep their transactions within the app, as it ensures secure payments and communication lines, order tracking, and access to the platform's buyer protection.

Any fraudulent activities involving the e-commerce platform should be reported to the customer service on the app or the Shopee Cares Facebook page with screenshots and contact details of scammers.

