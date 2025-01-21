Metro Fresh Section: New look, new experience

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Supermarket is delighted to announce the launch of its newly revamped Fresh Section, offering customers an elevated shopping experience that combines a modern aesthetic with exceptional value. This transformation, perfectly timed for the holiday season, exemplifies Metro Supermarket’s dedication to providing fresh, high-quality products at prices that won’t break the bank.

The reimagined Fresh Section boasts a contemporary design, featuring updated fixtures and displays that highlight the freshness and quality of its extensive product offerings. This upgrade ensures that shoppers will have the best from local produce to premium imported goods, Metro Supermarket has curated an assortment that caters to a wide range of tastes and needs.

Shoppers can enjoy a diverse selection of items, including fresh vegetables from Australia, juicy fruits from the US and China, and gourmet cheeses from Poland, Switzerland and the US. Meat lovers can indulge in high-end Australian beef and lamb ribeye, while frozen food enthusiasts can explore a variety of premium options. This extensive range is to cater to the evolving preferences of its customers while maintaining a balance of quality and affordability.

Safety and quality are at the heart of Metro’s operations. With its HACCP accreditation, the Fresh Section guarantees that all products are handled with the highest standards of hygiene and care. Metro Supermarket’s “Freshness Guarantee” is more than a promise—it’s a commitment to ensuring that every product meets the expectations of even the most discerning customers.

Adding to the appeal, Metro Supermarket’s Fresh Section introduces “Fresh Savings Today!”—a weekend promotion offering incredible deals on fresh produce and other essentials. This initiative is designed to help customers save more while enjoying top-tier products.

To further enhance customer convenience, Metro Supermarket offers free delivery for purchases that meet the minimum amount, making it easier than ever to shop for fresh items from the comfort of home.

Metro Supermarket’s refreshed Fresh Section also aligns with its brand promise of “Everyday Fresh. Better Choices.” This promise isn’t just about offering fresh products; it’s about creating a world-class shopping experience where customers feel valued and inspired. The modern design, coupled with exceptional service and a wide range of products, sets Metro apart as a destination for fresh food and frozen goods.

Now, shoppers can enjoy a variety of high-quality products, both locally sourced and imported, ensuring a diverse selection to meet every need. Committed to quality and value. Visit your nearest Metro Supermarket today and experience the fresh, new look firsthand. Discover a world where quality meets affordability, and where every choice is a better one.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Metro Supermarket is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.