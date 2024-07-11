LIST: Shopping, food perks for roaming feature users in Thailand

Bask in love in the romantic city of Bangkok and wake up to the view of Wat Arun.

MANILA, Philippines — Traveling to Thailand soon?

Globe is one of 10 Asian mobile operators taking part in a "Welcome to Thailand Privileges," where users of the telco's roaming features can have access to several shopping perks in the "Land of Smiles."

Leading the collaboration is Thai mobile operator AIS and the Central Department Store Group, offering discounts over 77 Central and Robinson department stores in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiangmai, and more until February next year.

Globe GoRoam Thailand users can receive discount coupons worth up to 3,600 baht (almost P5,800) at any Central or Robinson department store and worth 140 baht (P225) for groceries at participating Tops Supermarkets, Food Halls, and Fine Food stores.

Exclusive privileges and discounts up to 12,000 baht (P19,000) for global brands are also available inlcuding Adidas, Marks & Spencer, Sanrio, Estée Lauder, MAC, Tom Ford Beauty, Tissot, and Dyson.

Finally, there are also duscounts for Thai street food in iconic spots like Lofter, Eathai, Living House, and Bangkok's new Public Lane | Public Market.

The GoRoam Thailand worth P800 (good for eight days) offers 15GB all-access data, and to experience the "Welcome to Thailand Privileges" campaign users need only show their passport and the GlobeOne app featuring the promo the Customer Service counters of major Central and Robinson department stores.

