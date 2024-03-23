P1,000 vouchers, 70% off, free shipping and more: Lazada’s Birthday Sale happening March 24-27!

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada, the pioneer e-commerce platform, is going all out this March and treating everyone to amazing deals for its 12th birthday where shoppers can get up to 70% OFF on a wide selection of high-quality products, P1,000 Lazada vouchers and 100% free shipping all month long!

The excitement doesn’t stop as Lazada continues its pasabog with the Bonggang Birthday Sale from March 24, 8 p.m. to March 27, only on the Lazada App.

The celebration gets grander and more rewarding as Lazada gives all its shoppers a chance to win a share of the P16 million prize pool from the Lazada Birthday Battle.

To join, simply log in to your Lazada App, earn points by inviting friends to join your team or by completing daily missions between March 13 to March 23. Win as many battles as you can and use tokens to claim LazRewards.

You can also score bigger savings and discounts by collecting and redeeming coins. Just visit the coins page on the app and browse through free gifts and discounted items.

Collect as many coins as you can because 1 coin is equal to a P1 discount!

Shop Lazada’s Bonggang Birthday Sale from March 24, 8 p.m. to March 27, and enjoy P1,000 off Lazada Vouchers, 100% free shipping, and up to 70% off branded deals!

Stay tuned for more daily bonggang deals and discounts by following Lazada Philippines’ Facebook and Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Lazada. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



