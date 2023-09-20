^

MR.DIY celebrates “Proudly Made in the Philippines” brands with up to 20% off deals

September 20, 2023 | 10:00am
Discover ‘proudly made’ local brands at always low prices.
MANILA, Philippines — As September ushers in the spirit of patriotism, MR.DIY invites Filipinos to embrace and celebrate local brands with the “Proudly Made in the Philippines” promotion. 

Show your love for Filipino brands, enjoy quality products and get up to 20% discount on selected items until September 30, available in all 400 plus MR.DIY stores nationwide.

Supporting Filipino brands, local growth

At a time when the global market is flooded with imported items, the Proudly Made in the Philippines promo proudly shines a spotlight on local brands and a diverse range of products recognizing the expertise, dedication and ingenuity of Filipino brands.

This promotion spans various categories, including essential goods, household items, furnishing, car accessories, pet accessories and much more.

Discover ‘proudly made’ local brands at always low prices

  • Car Care:
    Microtex Tire Black 250ml
    Microtex Sunshield 300ml
     
  • Pet Needs:
    Pet Food Bowl 28 small (16.5cm x 6.5cm)
    Dog Stripe Shirt Sando in sizes 2, 3, 4 and 5
     
  • Storage Essentials:
    Decobox 15004-2 (78L, Black)
    3J Tall Woven Basket 819 (Black)
     
  • Household Stock:
    Femme PT Interfolded 175P Table Napkin
    Sanicare BT 4S 400SH 2PLY Kitchen Towel

Shop more Proudly Made in the Philippines items:

Proudly Made in the Philippines is not just a promotion; it’s a movement that encourages Filipinos to embrace and celebrate the brands of their own country. By choosing local brands, we not only support our fellow Filipinos, but also contribute to the growth of our nation’s economy.

 

See all of the featured products and amazing deals when you visit MR.DIY’s official website or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and Tiktok.

 

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-174043 Series of 202

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by MR.DIY. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

