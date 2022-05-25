Battle for the biggest: Under Armour, Skechers open largest Philippine stores

Under Armour opens its biggest PH store located in SM Mall of Asia (left). Fellow American sporting brand Skechers also recently opened its biggest branch located in Power Plant Mall (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for something new for your summer or sports OOTD (outfit of the day)?

Two of the world's biggest sports and athleisure brands recently opened their biggest stores in the Philippines, providing more options for shopping.

Under Armour (UA) recently brought the internationally-renowned All Out Mile to the streets of the Philippines in time for its brand house launch and announced its shoe-giving initiative in partnership with SM Foundation.

In celebration of Global Running Day, the American sporting goods label rolled out the red carpet of its biggest store in the country, located in SM Mall of Asia, on the 2nd Level of its South Entertainment Mall. The 460-square-meter space follows the brand's international look or Global Brand House City concept and houses an extensive product assortment in categories of training, basketball, running and lifestyle. Among the must-haves from the store are of course, shoes for all sorts of leisure and sports, most notably, running and high-cut boots for outdoor activities. There are separate women's and men's sections. The women's section displays an array of new sport bras and high-waist leggings in trendy prints and cuts.

The brand's Philippine arm also partnered with SM Foundation. For every new sign up to the UA All Out Mile challenge, the sporting label will donate P500 to the Share Shoes project.

Likewise, the brand aims to create an avenue for enthusiasts and challenge-seekers to showcase their love for movement, satisfy their curiosities and challenge their limits through the All-Out Mile. The runners and teams are supported with essential components such as coaching, motivation and regimens right at their fingertips within 30 days of training in over 14 participating countries. The brand garnered nearly double its regional reach with the live and virtual events held last year. The team from the region with the highest number of registered competitors in the All Out Mile event will be granted a sum of $10,000 to be donated to a sports charity of their choice.

Likewise, running from June 1 to 5, MapMyRun is the brand's competition encouraging more Filipinos to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Running from June 1 to 5, the contest requires participants have to log runs on the MapMyRun app during the competition window period. Participants can view leaderboards by signing up in FitRankings. For result updates, link the UA MapMyRun account with FitRankings. Winners will be announced on June 10. The top three fastest Male and Female Milers from the participating region (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, The Philippines and Indonesia) will each get a UA gear worth $250 and a prize amounting to 1st place: $1000, 2nd place: $500 and 3rd place: $200.

By participating, runners will receive a three-month MVP membership to UA’s MapMyRun for free when they use the code: AOM2022. The benefits include exclusive training programs, video tips and tricks, and a run tracker to better navigate and fully prepare for the competition.

Throughout May, virtual training will be available, and members can visit the Under Armour Brand Houses and join sessions conducted by the Run Crew, where they can test out a training gear essential, the latest UA running shoes.

Under Armour Inc., with headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world’s largest digitally-connected fitness and wellness communities, the label's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance the human performance, making all athletes better.

Similarly, Skechers recently officially launched its biggest store in the country, located in the Power Plant Mall in Makati City.

The sneaker brand aimed to steadily expand in the country to deliver stylish and innovative footwear to Filipinos.

"Skechers is a global brand that Filipino consumers have grown up with and love. We are delighted to open biggest branch in Metro Manila so far in Rockwell Center, Makati. We are excited to let our customers experience the comfort and style which the brand has always been known for," said country manager Sue Pasustento.

Located on the second floor of Power Plant Mall, the latest store in the Philippines bodes a mid-century modern style inspired design, opening the interior space to bring in the outdoors. The 2,900-square-foot store will offer a wide range of footwear, apparel and accessories including fashion products, lifestyle looks and performance shoes for sports enthusiasts.



The brand is offering the company’s signature comfort innovations including its patented Arch Fit Technology, Max Cushioning Technology, Hyper Burst Technology, Air-Cooled Memory Foam, Relaxed Fit Technology and Stretch Fit Technology. Shoe lovers can enjoy the sneaker brand’s array of options that fit their lifestyle. GOwalk is designed not only for walking but for casual wear as well. It boasts of performance technology and materials in easy-to-wear slip-on and lace-up designs.

Apart from their extensive shoe categories for men, women and kids, it's also worth dropping by the store to check out the brand’s wide selection of versatile and functional pieces, ranging from hoodies, jackets, sportswear, shirts, socks, backpacks and hats, among others, fit for everyday or active lifestyle.

According to Pasustento, the brand's expansion in the Philippines is being done to fulfill the goal it always had - to deliver comfortable, stylish, and innovative footwear and clothing products that will fit the needs of every Filipino family.

"We will continue to open more stores here in the capital and in major cities around the country," Pasustento declared. — Reports from Deni Bernardo