On a budget? DIY wedding tips from experts

MANILA, Philippines — Wedding preparations can be daunting. As you want to make your special day a truly memorable one, pressure and stress can be in the way. Financial troubles can also be barriers to pull off your dream wedding.



But just because you are running out of budget, does not mean you cannot pull off the wedding of your dreams. Here are some tips from real couples and experts on how to do a do-it-yourself wedding:

Stick to one theme

Teddy Manuel, a popular event stylist who has been making waves in the industry for almost two decades, surely knows how to make weddings aesthetically pleasing — from entrance decors for the entourage to the backdrop and ceiling works at the reception.



If there’s one tip he always shares with clients, it is: “Always be cohesive.”

“It’s important that everything ties together. Stick to a color scheme and work your way from there,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, Teddy had to be resourceful on how to shop supplies safely, which led him to try an online shopping portal as his new go-to supplier.



“Check Shopee for the specific products that you need and you’ll surely find a lot of options,” he said.

Among Teddy’s favorite finds are these hanging silk flowers and white parasols, both of which add lush elegance to any event space. He also looks to online shopping for tableware such as a beautifully-crafted, gold-rimmed ceramic Nordic plate for the perfect finishing touch to his setup.



“When you’re ordering online, it’s crucial that you read the description and contact the seller to get further information about the product. I’m grateful that I’ve gotten affordable and high-quality products... and since all I have to do is add them to my cart, it’s easier for me to manage other tasks and responsibilities for the wedding, too.”

Be creative with little details

Your wedding theme can be carried out down to the littlest details, such as table toppers, scented candles, arches and more. While wedding organizers can definitely materialize the theme you have in mind, it could be pricey. And let’s face it: getting creative with your partner in all your wedding preparations is part of the fun, plus you can provide a truly personalized touch into the tiny details of your special day.



Before getting married earlier this month, George and T-Ann faced difficulties canvassing materials for their wedding. The couple, who had been together five years, turned to Shopee to purchase almost everything they needed for their celebration. Although both were busy with their respective schedules (George running their family business and T-Ann just finishing her residency as a physician), they were able to contact and secure a few suppliers for their decorations. Still, they had a lot on their checklist which weren’t readily available.



With shopping malls and Divisoria being crowded and risky to visit, they opted to buy from the online store for materials for their souvenirs for more than 100 guests. Not only did the couple cut down significantly on expenses; they also enjoyed the process of making the decorations.

“Don’t be afraid to DIY. It adds a personal touch to the wedding. Our relatives all came together to help create some of our big decorations. These became priceless moments we’ll treasure together forever," they said.

Focus on affordability

For couples also considering a DIY (do-it-yourself) wedding, George and T-Ann advised them to focus on affordable, quality raw materials that look premium and professionally put together. The couple also suggested buying a sample first to check the quality before ordering in bulk.

Want a fairytale-like wedding? The couple recommended fairy and geometric lights that spruced up their venue and personalized scented candles that served as giveaways to guests.

“(Online shopping) really played a big part in our wedding preparations, as most items were already available there at very affordable prices. It was so convenient for us, since we didn’t have to worry about spending money on parking and gas and going to crowded places," they said.



The leading online destination is organizing a wedding expo on February 26 to 27. Brides and grooms-to-be can enjoy big discounts, coins cashback, and more.

RELATED: Shopaholic? Maine Mendoza shares money-saving tips