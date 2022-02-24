Shopaholic? Maine Mendoza shares money-saving tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza shares some smart shopping hacks in an exclusive video interview with Philstar.com.

Maine Mendoza is one of the ambassadors of online shopping destination Lazada.

“I'm happy and honored to be endorsing Lazada, cos I've always been a Lazada shopper. This is one of the best blessings and surprises, and I'm very much looking forward to doing campaigns with Lazada,” she said. She joined a lineup that includes her former love team partner Alden Richards.

“Last namin na endorsement namin together with Alden, sa TikTok for a campaign, we had a chance to do campaigns together. So eto sa Lazada naman,” she said. "We are both busy with our own projects."

Maine noted that when it comes to online shopping, she is currently "obsessing sa mga essentials like spray bottles, pouches for essentials, mask lanyards."

Another self-care form for the actress is being smart with her finances.

"I have a separate bank account for shopping. (I shop for) essentials lang din talaga, nag-cut muna ako sa mga luho," Mendoza bared.

"I lessen my expenses in a whole month if I know I'm about to do a big purchase. I track my expenses. So control lang the urge to make big expenses. And of course, be smart with your shopping habits. Wait for sales and promos kasi di naman 'yan nawawala sa Lazada, merong sulit sweldo day happening twice every month on Lazada."

