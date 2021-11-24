



































































 




   







   















Shopping Guide

                        
vivo brings 'Rush of Luck' via digital scratch-off promo

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 10:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
vivo brings â€˜Rush of Luckâ€™ via digital scratch-off promo
The gift that keeps on giving. Buy a vivo smartphone until January 16, 2022 and get a chance to win exciting gifts.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As Christmas draws near, everyone is yearning for the warmth of joy and the spirit of giving. This is why leading global smartphone brand vivo brings people the holiday Rush of Luck with its instant-win scratch-off promo.



Customers who purchase select vivo smartphones in-store or on vivo’s official e-commerce platforms until January 16, 2022 will be able to try their luck through a digital scratch card and get the chance to score amazing holiday prizes. Devices included in the promo are: Y1s, Y15s, Y20i, Y33s, Y15A, X70, V21, V21e and Y76.



Those who make an eligible purchase can visit the microsite at https://www.vivoph-rushofluck.com, fill out the form with their name, the device’s 15-digit IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity) and contact details. They can finish the registration by clicking the “Try my Luck” button and wait for the confirmation letter validating their registration and claim the digital scratch card.



Once the digital scratch card is received, they can swipe until the icon on the card is fully revealed. If they get three (3) identical icons, either diagonally, horizontally or vertically, they will win an instant consolation prize! The winners then should take a screenshot of their winning notification and send it to vivo’s Rush of Luck’s designated email address: vivodigital@ph.vivo.com with the subject ‘RUSH OF LUCK WINNER.’



Around 40,000 people will win consolation prizes. The exciting holiday gifts are as follows:



    
	
  • 5,000 consolation winners of vivo water bottle worth P999
    • 
	
  • 3,000 consolation winners of stereo headset worth P999
    • 
	
  • 12,000 consolation winners of vivo bag worth P999
    • 
	
  • 20,000 consolation winners of vivo umbrella worth P699
    • 
	
  • 400 consolation winners of Cha Tuk Chak e-voucher worth P200
    • 







If they did not receive a winning card, don’t worry, the fun is not yet over because this means that they qualify for the Grand Raffle Prize! The lucky winners of the grand prize will get to enjoy one of the following privileges:



    
	
  • 1 vivo V21 5G smartphone worth P21,999
    • 
	
  • A home office makeover with XTREME Appliances worth over P50,000
    • 
	
  • A trip to Boracay for two with AirTrav worth P70,000
    • 




The vivo Rush of Luck Grand Prize winner will be announced on January 20, 2022. As people do their holiday shopping, they can take advantage of the chance to win the most-coveted grand prizes to make their holiday celebration more fun and thrilling.



 



Sounds exciting? Learn more about how you can win at vivo Rush of Luck promo on its Facebook event page.



To know more about vivo Philippines, follow its social media pages and visit its global website at www.vivoglobal.ph.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Shopping Guide
