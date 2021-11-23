



































































 




   







   















Shopping Guide

                        
'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 2:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas
The Robinsons Department Store Holiday 2021 Collection invites the entire family to a Filipino Christmas. From kuya and lola to kasosyo and kumara—everyone is welcome.
MANILA, Philippines — Remember how Christmas used to be? The entire family, related by blood or otherwise, would gather in one home for an evening of togetherness. There’s a unique warmth in the company of loved ones even with the chilly weather. This same warmth inspires the Robinsons Department Store Holiday 2021 collection themed, "Pasko Para Sa Lahat."



At the heart of the new collection is an invitation. After over a year of isolation, Robinsons Department Store imagines a holiday where we are finally reconnected to the people close to us. The idea is both honest and inclusive, a Christmas from the heart, for anyone and everyone.



Amid the troubling and even more tedious Christmas Season, Pasko Para Sa Lahat reminds us that love is the spirit of Christmas. It begs the question, why not share the love?



Pasko para sa mahal mo







To kick-start a fresh New Year’s resolution, consider personal care items for your skincare-obsessive bestie.

Celebrate the year-end festivities with the one you love. From fashion and accessories to home furnishings, Robinsons Department Store has everything we need for the perfect present. Plaids and trendy monochrome pieces are available in season-appropriate silhouettes.



To kick-start a fresh New Year’s resolution, consider personal care items for your skincare-obsessive bestie. Robinsons Department Store continues to boast the latest in skincare, hair care and beauty this holiday season.



Pasko para sa pamilya







Uplift the entire family with a thoughtful gift for the home.

Uplift the entire family with a thoughtful gift for the home. Whether planning a large banquet or an intimate meal, find the right dining ware with a tasteful touch. Mugs, cake trays, even drinking bottles are available for selection. The home selection celebrates Christmas with open arms and a full belly.



Christmas decor is of course a necessity—this year in jewel tones to brighten up the end of your year. Create some dimension in the home with wreaths of all sizes. Maybe even add a distinct Filipino flair with solihiya accents.



Pasko para sa kabarkada







Find the perfect Christmas token for your kabarkada, with shoes and bags inspired by the latest season’s trends.

Because family goes beyond blood, even friends are welcome at this year’s holiday celebration. Find the perfect Christmas token for your kabarkada, with shoes and bags inspired by the latest season’s trends. You’ll even find something for your pamangkin in the kids section, because Christmas is a holiday for all ages.



This Christmas, choose from a wide variety of understated but impactful items.



The Robinsons Department Store Holiday 2021 collection is inspired by the festive mood of Noche Buena, secret Santa and simbang gabi. Come join the fun—everyone is invited.



 



The Robinsons Department Store Holiday 2021 collection is now available in all Robinsons Department Store branches. Shop Online through Robinsons Department Store by GoRobinsons and the Official Robinsons Department Store LazMall page.



For more information, Like Robinsons Department Store on Facebook and follow on Instagram.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ROBINSONS DEPARTMENT STORE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
