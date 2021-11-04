Jose Mari Chan shares Christmas wish, tips to be a more thoughtful gift giver

MANILA, Philippines — "Whenever I see boys and girls..." — there goes the start of the famous Christmas lyrics that come to mind whenever -Ber months come.

The song, from "Christmas In Our Hearts," was among the many hits by Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Jose Mari Chan.

Truly, Christmas in the Philippines will not be complete without Jose Mari's "May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You," "When A Child is Born," "Christmas Past," and "Do You Hear What I Hear?."

"I feel blessed that number one, my songs are now associated with this most joyful season of the year," he pondered during a recent virtual media conference for Shopee, for which he has been a brand ambassador for four Christmases already.

Yung G na G ka na maka-duet si #JoseMariChan pero naka-mute pala mic mo! ????



????: @denibernardo24 pic.twitter.com/0a32hDsFx2 — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) November 3, 2021

But apart from these merry hits that bring cheer and hope to Filipinos' lives despite trials like the pandemic, Christmas, for the multi-awarded balladeer, is a time for reflection.

"It's the time to reflect on the months that have passed, the years that have passed, that's the best time for reconciliation... times for strengthening our family ties," he reminded everyone.

Since for him, "the spirit of Christmas is giving and sharing," he gave tips on how to be a more thoughtful gift giver.

"I always tell my children and grandchildren this: Make a mental list of people and friends that you care about. Make a list and then think about or reflect on the things that they like individually," he advised.

As a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee kicks off its annual 11.11 Big Christmas Sale with a selection of promos and entertainment such as P1 deals, free shipping with no minimum spend and 10% off daily.

International superstar Jackie Chan also returns with a fun commercial for the 11.11 Big Christmas Sale. After his 9.9 commercial met with viral success by garnering 435 million views online, the action-packed sequel sparked excitement for all users as well.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Christmas holds a special place in Filipinos’ hearts. During this season of giving, we hope to make this year’s festivities even more memorable for both our users and sellers. As the holidays approach, we aim to bring more joy to shoppers and help them save more on things they love by curating the best deals. We’ve also pioneered efforts to expand our digital ecosystem to help more consumers, businesses, and communities access and benefit from e-commerce. We invite everyone to join us in making this the biggest and most impactful 11.11.”

NCT 127, one of today’s hottest K-pop boy bands, will delight Filipino audiences with their chart-topping hits at the 11.11 TV show on November 11, 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on GMA 7 and Shopee Live. Filipinos can also look forward to appearances from top local celebrities such as Jessy Mendiola, Aira Bermudez, Rocco Nacino, Klea Pineda, Andre Paras and Gil Cuerva. Lastly, viewers stand a chance to win prizes and giveaways worth over P12 million, including two new house and lots and a brand-new car.

"My Christmas wish is for this pandemic to end," Chan said during the virtual presser.

"And I wish that all our countrymen can be protected health-wise from this virus. And also my wish is for each of us to reflect on our priorities in life, to be closer to our families and to have a grateful heart for all the blessings that we have received in our lives and to be a cheerful giver... benevolent, generous and kind to our family and friends."