Love local: Different offers to savor for Buwan ng Wika

MANILA, Philippines — Since the country celebrates Buwan ng Wika (language month) this August, different brands are offering their services and products to mark this significant month.

Here is a slew of local and international options that can pique your tongue and interest to help induce excitement despite the lockdown.

Lazada, DTI highlight Filipino MSMEs in 8.8 Love Local Sale

Lazada Philippines and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) strengthen their partnership to fuel the resilience and growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country by showcasing even more brands and products during Lazada’s 8.8 Love Local Sale happening from August 8 to 12.

Lazada’s 8.8 Love Local Sale will feature a celebration of Philippine cuisine at the National Food Fair, place a spotlight on Filipino craftsmanship through the official launch of the Lazada Go Lokal! Concept Store on the app, and offer up to 88 percent off on a breadth of products, additional 10 percent off on local brands, and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend nationwide.

“The pandemic brought on an era where e-commerce has become part of the backbone in driving the resilience and growth of businesses, large and small. For us at Lazada, it has always been our core mission to help Filipino businesses go and grow online. As a result, a big part of what we do has always been to work closely with our industry partners to ensure that we continue to provide opportunities for our MSMEs to digitize their business and to thrive online,” shared Lazada Philippines chief operating officer Carlos Barrera.

Celebrate 8.8 with Kris Aquino comeback

Leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan Shopee invites Filipinos to tune in to its 8.8 Mega Flash Sale TV Special on GMA-7 and live event this August 8, Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Viewers can enjoy two whole hours of entertainment and shopping with over P8 million worth of prizes, exciting flash deals from leading brands in the country, and special appearances from local celebrities.

Shoppers can enjoy limited-time flash deals from their favorite brands such as Enfagrow, Lactum, Argentina, Potato Corner, Domino’s, Huawei, SM, Gong Cha, Bonchon and Tiger Sugar.

"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino returns to television as the game master of Shopee Quiz and the host of "Bongga kay Kris," during which she will share money-saving tips and tricks. Fans can look forward to the iconic TV personality’s trademark fun and quirky quips.

Ariella Arida and Glaiza de Castro will join TV Special host and brand ambassador Willie Revillame as his co-hosts. Patricia Tumulak and Victor Anastacio will also host segments. Finally, Andrea Torres and Bianca Umali will star in an all-out K-pop themed number.

Until August 8, Filipinos can enjoy promotions such as midnight flash deals, P8 flash deals and free shipping with no minimum spend at the Mega Flash Deals Sale. Shoppers can also enjoy up to 90% off on a variety of brands. On August 8, users can enjoy ShopeePay promotions such as up to 50% cashback on Bills Payment; 10% discount on mobile load; and P1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner and more during over 33x flash timings. On August 7, shoppers should also top up their ShopeePay wallets through their debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners with a minimum of P300 for a chance to win P20,000 credits.

Healthy snack option

One of the secrets to healthy eating is to eat frequent small meals throughout the day rather than indulge in one or two big meals. Snacking provides energy boosts in-between meals and helps curb your appetite, so that you are less likely to overeat when meal time comes. Be smart about your snacks and they will even help you lose or maintain your weight and give you nutrients for a fitter, healthier you.

Gullón, the renowned biscuit-maker from Spain, is now available in The Goodwill Market. It offers healthy snack options that are perfect if you are looking to upgrade your snacks into something tasty yet healthy—all while reducing your intake of empty calories that make you fat and unhealthy.

Among many tasty treats, the brand offers Vitalday and a variety of no sugar added snacks. There is Vitalday Mixed Berry, a biscuit bursting with fruity flavor but sans the sugar. For chocolate lovers, there is Gullón Vitalday Breakfast Chocolate Crunch Biscuits exploding with chocolatey goodness in every bite. Then, there are the Sugar-Free Digestive Biscuit and Sugar-Free Choco Wafer, two treats that are tasty and flavorful, but without any added sugar.

Pinoy humor in a sardines commercial

Mega Tuna launched another online video that has everyone talking about it. Combining the macabre with Pinoy humor, the video has a surprising cast of characters who show what “talagang masarap, talagang nakakainggit” can make them do.

The video opens with a feisty woman enjoying the rich flavor of Mega’s large tuna flakes made with pure tuna and with no extenders. The tuna is so delicious that suddenly, an unexpected guest asks for a bite. The resulting catfight between these two over Mega Tuna captures just how tasty these tuna flakes can be, and how they can get everyone envious and desperate for a taste.

Seeing how people can actually bare their fangs when they’re enjoying their tuna and someone asks to share it, through this video, Mega Tuna wanted to get more consumers to try the product so that they could understand the intense envy that it can evoke.

Food delivery discounts

The Bistro Group offers 30% off promo on delivery from August 7 to 13.

Order via delivery from your go-to restaurants via the Bistro Delivers app and avail of its 30% off. Use promo code BISTRO 30. All of the group's restaurants concepts are now in just one app. Simply download the app in the Play Store/Google Play and App Store.

From American, Italian, Japanese and Spanish and everything else in between, your food cravings will be satisfied. Avail of value-packed special delivery menus, Buy One Get One offers and Signature Bundles.

Go loco over avocado

Because it's Avocado season, Sebastian launched Avocado August, bringing out three ice creams and one ice cream cake using the rich creamy fruit.

The three new pint flavors at the online store and in scoops at their Podium branch are:

Avocado Dream - fresh Avocado and Condensed Milk Ice Cream, using fresh Avocado. It has a rich, creamy texture and the luscious flavor of Avocado.

Avocado Macchiato - Avocado Ice Cream swirled together with Coffee Ice Cream steeped for 12 hours in a roasted sagada bean custom blend by SGD Coffee, with dark chocolate chunks and toasted almonds.

Avocado Sansrival - A brand new flavor, the Avocado Ice Cream was loaded with toasted cashews and buttery wafer pieces. The butteriness of the Avocado makes a perfect pairing with the flavor of Sansrival.

The Ice Cream Cake, meanwhile, is Avocado Mocha. Layers of freshly baked coffee cake and avocado ice cream with a milk and almond crumb, garnished on top with a mocha chocolate drizzle and toasted almond crumble.

3D art fun

Dreaming of an idyllic summer at the beach? MOA Art Land recreates this sun and fun experience with Singaporean artist Ben Qwek at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium 1.

In this three-dimensional anamorphic art installation, mallgoers can have a splash and take IG worthy photos with the Banana Boat Extreme Activity and the Dive Board for the Beach Lovers.

They can also Surf and Sunbathe on the Float, Balance on a Beach Ball, Slide Off the Sand Castle, or simply Relax on the Beach Lounge Chair.

Ben Qwek is an artist from Singapore based studio Lab Six Five, which specializes in illustration and 3D anamorphic art. He has had extensive experience in the creative field, working and collaborating with prestigious brands like Unilever, Singapore Tourism Board, Nickelodeon, Canon and many more.

As SM Mall of Asia continues to provide safe malling activities and experiences to ensure the safety of our customers, the mall will strictly implement house rules, in-mall and at the activity area.

Snacks are not allowed in the area and maximum of twenty persons at any given time are allowed inside area to practice safe distancing at all times. There will be a time limit of 15 minutes to give way to other customers. Safety protocol officers will assist you to the exit area.

Only one customer is allowed to have his/her photo taken per photo spot. When having a photo, please make sure to stand at the marked photo spot of the summer art for the best angle. Customer should wear his/her full-face shield and face mask for the photo.

Addressing diabetes during pandemic

Health experts have always informed people that diabetes is one of the four major comorbidities of COVID-19 alongside cancer, chronic kidney disease and hypertension. In the Philippines, diabetes is the 4th leading cause of death, according to Philippine Statistics Authority.

It is important not to ignore the risk of its complications either. Patients with diabetes are educated about higher risks of suffering from the worst symptoms of COVID. Understanding the day-to-day management of their comorbidity to curtail further complications is important for those who are suffering from diabetes.

Patients with diabetes or pre-diabetes alike have a lot to look out for as the risks of COVID steadily pose a threat to their overall health. For one, a large percentage of severe COVID patients have been found to have diabetes and the same comorbidity has been observed for COVID-related deaths as well.

Patients with pre-diabetes should similarly be on high alert. One is considered a patient with pre-diabetes if their blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered as diabetic. But without lifestyle changes, adults or even children with pre-diabetes are more likely to develop the disease if not properly maintained.

Diabetasol, a meal replacement nutrition powder packed with 11 essential vitamins and 6 minerals, is the lifestyle drink of choice for those who manage their diabetes. The drink helps you “Uncheat Your Day with Double Benefits” by helping boost immunity because it has vitamins A, C, D, E, and Zinc. It also helps regulate blood sugar and hunger pangs because it has VitaDigest, a combination of inulin fiber and slow-digesting carbohydrates. It is also recommended to people who want to lose or control their weight.

There are a lot of benefits in the basic management of diabetes, like proper monitoring of nutrition and food intake in order to prevent complications. As diabetic people have more vulnerable immune systems, it is important that the disease is managed well. That’s why brands like Diabetasol are a great help in making sure that you have the essential nutrients that you need while keeping blood sugar levels balanced.

Dean Nilo Divina releases commemorative law book for Bar hopefuls

Just in time for bar review season, Atty. Nilo Divina releases Divina on Commercial Law: A Comprehensive Guide (Volumes 1 and 2)—a commemorative law book that celebrates DivinaLaw’s 15th anniversary as one of the biggest and most well-recognized law firms in the country, and serves as a comprehensive reference material to aid aspiring lawyers across country.

As a premier law practitioner and professor, Atty. Divina created this magnum opus as a way to give back to the law community and guide law hopefuls as they prepare for the upcoming 2020/2021 Bar Examinations in November—a first in Philippine history, held digitally using the Supreme Court’s software, in proctored testing sites across the country.

“I wrote this book in fulfillment of a promise I made to all my students,” said Atty. Divina. “This represents my 30 years of experience in the academe and in the exercise of the law profession. It is basically me asking the questions to my students, to my examinees, to my reviewees. It is as if I am whispering to their ears the words, the answers to the Bar exam questions. It is as if I am lifting them up with a hand because it is a product of love. It is a work of love.”

Foodpanda welcomes e-Scooter Riders into its delivery teams

After including members of the biking community into the Foodpanda delivery service, it is now welcoming e-scooter riders into its team. This will help the brand continue to offer fast and convenient food deliveries to its customers while providing the members of the e-scooter community a source of income.

Foodpanda recently launched the e-scooter service with 25 riders in Makati and BGC. This will be a good opportunity for those who want to pioneer the service that is perfect for safe, fast, and efficient deliveries of 1 to 2 kms.

There will be an onboarding process with a distribution of free rider assets from the brand that include one thermal bag, two sets of uniforms, a Gcash card, a helmet, and led lights for successful applicants.

Alcohol brand launches new online stores

Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol brings safety right to your doorstep as they launch their new Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.

More than a year in quarantine has made Filipinos anxious to go out, meet up with family and friends, and once again do their favorite recreational activities and hobbies.

As the country continues to roll out its vaccination program, experts continue to remind us of the importance of following health protocols to keep yourself and the people around you safe.

From regular washing of hands, maintaining physical distancing to always disinfecting with at least 70% alcohol solution, proper sanitation remains key to helping us prevent the spread of the virus – and that includes choosing the right rubbing alcohol to keep your hands free from germs, viruses, and bacteria.

Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol is recommended by the Philippine Society for Microbiology (PSM) as it kills 99.9% of germs and starts to kill them on contact, so you can be protected while doing your regular activities even amid the pandemic. It also provides you and your loved ones up to 12 hours of protection with constant use. Defensil 70% Isopropyl Alcohol is now available in its online stores in 60 mL, 250 mL, 350mL, 500 mL, 1L, and 3.7 L or 1 GaL bottles.

Blackpink-inspired face masks

Manila's popular line of stylish protective face masks with innovative filtration, MASQ, recently dropped its new Blackpink collection today. With four new designs inspired by the energetic, empowering and fierce personas of K-Pop queens Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé of Blackpink, the new protective masks still have the brand’s famous ergonomic mold that perfectly fits the face-- this time with extra-fashionable designs with their embossed unique floral prints in black and pink for both the edgy and feminine chic fashionistas. They all come with functional and safe filters for extra-protection against viruses and bacteria.

All MASQs are layered with an antimicrobial, copper-charged MicroBLOQ layer developed with the help of medical professionals, which has passed the “4 Crucial Safety Test."

The MicroBLOQ Layer prevents microbial growth within its fibers. The antimicrobial technology adds a durable defense barrier to fabric, which helps fight odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew. Each mask produces no permanent odor build-up, and has a longer product life because of the antimicrobial fabrics, even with a number of uses. The protective technology is proven in tests and studies across the world to destroy 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on contact, plus is lab-tested and certified by SGS, CMA, CNAS. All masks come with 10x PPE-grade, PureMASQ filters that are good for 50 days, plus each one comes with a reusable pouch.

Good news for Pinoy ARMY

To say that it’s been quite an exciting past few months for ARMY in the Philippines is quite an understatement. The global K-pop sensation has been making waves all over the world for quite some time now, consistently breaking barriers when it comes to language and meaningful music accompanied by their good looks, fun personalities, striking fashion sense, and hypnotizing dance moves.

If you’re a BTS fan, it’s almost automatic that you’re also a BT21 fan—the LINE Friends characters created by none other than RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook themselves. The adorable BT21 characters are Tata (V), Mang (j-hope), Chimmy (Jimin), RJ (Jin), Koya (RM), Cooky (Jung Kook), Shooky (SUGA), and Van (ARMY)—and you’ll see all of them in an exciting new collaboration that won’t only keep your merch collection growing, but also give you luscious locks: BT21 has teamed up with Sunsilk for an official BT21 merch collection—and we’re giving you a sneak peek ahead of its grand launch happening in July.

The limited edition BT21 x Sunsilk packs are now up for grabs on Shopee and Lazada.

Pandemic shoes

Skechers GOwalk 5 Washable slip-ons are the ultimate everyday pair since after a day of errands you can simply toss them in the washing machine and then air-dry them for your next use. Having these GOwalks on your rotation ensures that you can conveniently maintain fresh and sanitized shoes for a safer and healthier home.

The GOwalk 5 collection offers easy-on, easy-off styles for both men and women. Each one features a soft woven athletic mesh fabric upper that provides a sock-like fit, lightweight, responsive Ultra Go cushioning, and high-rebound Comfort Pillar Technology for the ultimate in walking comfort.

This makes them ideal for our dedicated frontliners, especially those in the medical field and others wherein prolonged shifts and standing for hours at a time are an everyday reality.

The rise of a Filipina with global sound

Fast-rising electropop artist and music producer Lesha is making a full-fledged realization of her musical artistry. From gaining popularity on YouTube to winning international and local musical competitions over the years, this millennial Filipina musician with a global sound is set to conquer the spotlight through her first album dropping online very soon, aptly titled “Sun Moon Rising.”

The debut album is a collection of Lesha’s writings that represent the distinctive sides of herself. Call it an artistic manifestation of her different walks in life and how she views the world, this album enables her to capture her innermost feelings, put it into enthralling lyrics, and integrate musical genres—from electronic pop, hip-hop, alternative, jazz, trap, and EDM—that she gravitated to over the years.

“It honestly feels surreal that I’m finally introducing my debut album soon. These past months have been filled with challenges and learnings but I’m very excited for people to hear this body of work that I’ve been working on for so long,” Lesha excitedly shared.

Each track has its strength on a specific emotion, from reminiscing good times, feeling empowered, letting go of inhibitions to seeking love amid chaos; all those diverse emotions that can surely be relatable to listeners. Lesha made sure that every song can stand alone as a powerful track and even stronger as an impactful part of “Sun Moon Rising” album.

A fresh talent to watch out for

Some musicians are born into it either by nature or the environs they grow up with. Such is the case for Enzo Brillantes otherwise known as ROBOTMODEACTIVATED, who said that being born into a family of musicians has somehow molded him into the kind of artist that he is now.

The 23-year-old budding musician recently launched a new original single called “Different Lies,” an emotive hip-hop/emo rap anthem -- the kind of bounce you want perhaps when you’re driving and having that kind of happy mood that you want to prolong.

Being one who likes the guitar as the main backdrop of his music, he wrote and put together “Different Lies” with a love long gone in mind.

“It speaks about a love so beautiful yet in a way impossible to have. You could say it’s also about a lost man looking for love in the wrong places, on the side, it talks of a beautiful yet fundamentally broken story of two lovers torn apart by circumstances,” Enzo shared.

“When I write a song, the first thing I do is make the beat for it. It takes about three hours to finally arrive at something I’m satisfied with. And then the rest follows. The thing is, I treat my music as an outlet for my emotions or the current situation I am in, so I have to be in a certain kind of mood when I create music, otherwise, it doesn’t feel sincere,” he added.

Pinoy Espesyal Series to highlight familiar Filipino flavors

Milk tea is one of the most versatile beverages available, and it’s no secret that Filipinos are crazy about this delicious, creamy drink. Whether you add no sugar or have the full serving, lessen, or increase the amount of ice, and include delicious add-ons or drink it plain, milk tea can be customized to suit anyone's preferences.

According to Frotea's founder, Ana Luster - Malijan, customers' desire for fun and unique drinks spurs them to constantly innovate their menu. And they do this by developing new flavors based on familiar Filipino flavors.

"We make sure that our team is always on the lookout for new and trendy flavors that highlight our Filipino roots," she explained.

Frotea was founded in 2012 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and has gained popularity in recent years as it expanded to major cities in Metro Manila. It now has 22 branches nationwide in Luzon and Visayas.

Their latest flavor innovation is the Pinoy Espesyal series. The Pinoy dessert line consists of three drinks: Mais con Yelo Milk Tea, Halo Halo Milk Tea, and Ube Macapuno Milk Tea. Each drink contains a delicious blend of flavors that are familiar to most Filipinos and complemented by the refreshing kick of milk tea.

"One of our goals with the Pinoy Espesyal series is to reintroduce classic Filipino desserts to the younger generation," Ana explains. "One of the questions that went through our minds when developing this collection was how we could get my 5-year-old to enjoy a particular classic Filipino dessert - mais con yelo. We realized that incorporating the flavor in milk tea would intrigue kids, so we decided to create these drinks."

Safeguarding infants' health

Mommies with newborns do everything they can to make sure that their babies are the healthiest. Exclusive breastfeeding of infants from birth up to six months is the most effective way to ensure your child’s nutritional needs. Breast milk provides all the energy and essential nutrients, making it the most complete and sustainable food for an infant. While breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the growth and development of babies, it isn’t always easy to do, mothers too may need some support to get started.

To help mothers achieve optimum nutrition for their babies, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) joins in the call to safeguard infant’s health in this year’s nutrition month campaign, “Malnutrisyon patuloy na labanan, First 1,000 Days tutukan.” The theme calls for all sectors to help in spreading awareness about the importance of the First 1,000 Days of life as the strategic intervention to prevent stunting and obesity.

The First 1,000 Days of life is the period from conception up to the first two years of a child. “Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 month of life is also essential in forming the special bond between a mother and child. This is why we, at Ajinomoto, aim to empower more women to continue breastfeeding and support them with healthier methods at this special time in their lives,” Ajinomoto’s Science

World-class delivery app celebrates first year

In August of 2020, amidst the global pandemic, Pick.A.Roo was introduced in the Philippines. A proudly Filipino, premium all-in-one lifestyle delivery app, which was thoughtfully created with the local community’s needs at its core.

Through Pick.A.Roo, many have been given the opportunity to shop on-demand for all their needs and wants, all from the comfort of their homes. Whether groceries, restaurants, or specialty shops, the brand has delivered options to choose from.

Looking back on its beginnings, CEO and co-founder Crystal Gonzalez shares, “When we built Pick.A.Roo, our initial vision was to offer a fresh concept that would bridge the gap between premium offline brands and the growing online segment. While the pandemic did not impact that vision, we had to be more agile in adapting to the current challenges and needs of both retailers and consumers.”

When it first launched, it kicked off with 300 brands on its beta app. Now, a year later, the app has more than 1,000 brands on the app and almost half a million users. It boasts 98% satisfied users with 98% on time deliveries.

Local fashion brand celebrates 25 years

A household name in local fashion accessories, Secosana bags has been a part of every Filipinas’ life. From the first day of classes, to weekend gimmicks, and to the much-awaited prom night; from their first job interview to their well-deserved promotion; as a first-time mom, it has been the trusted companion in every woman’s milestone.

It was 25 years ago, in 1996 that a brand began its journey and has endured to become one of the country’s top go-to fashion brands for bags that has prided itself in encouraging and empowering women to express their own style and project their passion for fashion.

Bea Secosana, the Vice President for Sales and Marketing said, “The brand continues to forever relate to women with sophisticated and chic fashion tastes across all ages.”

“We truly are proud that as we celebrate our 25 th year in the market, the brand has successfully combined timeless designs with price value, making it the go-to brand in today’s discerning market,” she added.

This year, as the brand moves forward to meet the changing tastes of the Filipino, and of course the changing lifestyles as a result of the global pandemic, it has remained true to its commitment to deliver on-trend, relevant, quality, and attractively priced collections with its 25th year collection pieces.

These pieces reflect the chic and fashion friendly style the brand has been known for. What makes it special is that the collection also takes into account the needs of today as we continue to face challenges brought by leaving one’s home amid COVID-19. Each bag comes with a free alcohol holder, a matching facemask and of course a bag keeper that helps protect the bag and at the same time allows others to see the beauty of the design.

Have a good day by boosting immunity

It is important now more than ever to keep your resistance up and boost immunity to keep your body healthy amid this unpredictable time.

A heat-treated paraprobiotic drink, Goodday Cultured Milk Drink has Lactobacillus Paracasei MCC1849 made from Japanese technology that improves natural resistance against intestinal infection and overall gut health. Specificallt designed to appeal to Filipino taste, it comes in three flavors: original, mango and strawberry.

Pamper and protection for tired feet

Wake up to smoother heels with the new Posh Nails Hug My Heels Spa Socks, made of lightweight and hypoallergenic material with hydrating gel cups infused with nourishing oils that serve as mini pillows for tired feet. It is best used with Happy Heels Moisturizing Heel Balm for baby-soft heels.

New app for more food rewards

Tim Hortons Philippines officially introduced its brand new app to provide guests with rewards, perks and special offers that can only be redeemed through the app for pick-up transactions. Coming soon will be a delivery option, as well.

Through the new app, the brand will provide a more personal and enhanced guest experience as well as engagement by offering all favorites such as the best-selling iced coffee, Farmers Breakfast wrap, Artisan Grilled cheese, and many more in a single mobile platform.

In addition to the exclusive offers, the app also allows guests to schedule pick-up orders, share customer feedback, earn and redeem rewards points, enjoy monthly exclusive promos, learn about the brand and its locations, and much more.