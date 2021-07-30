







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
3 shopping hacks for budgetarians during the rainy season
It would do Filipino families good to prepare what they need as daily weather could be unpredictable during this time. This also proves advantageous in terms of budgeting as incoming expenses can be planned. 
Freepik.com/tirachardz

                     

                        

                           
3 shopping hacks for budgetarians during the rainy season

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 11:40am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of the year again where it’s nice and cold enough to cozy up indoors or skip chores. Everyone can huddle up with loved ones under thick blankets while watching favorite movies or TV shows.



The monsoon season, which usually starts in June, can easily last until November or later in the year. So it would do Filipino families good to prepare what they need as daily weather could be unpredictable during this time. This also proves advantageous in terms of budgeting as incoming expenses can be planned.



Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:



1. Stock up on essential supplies






We all know how temperamental the rainy season could be. One day we’re getting a relaxing pitter-patter of rain outside, and the next we’re getting torrential downpour.



Because of this, it’s always a good measure to be fully stocked at home, so you don’t have to face the inconvenience of needing to go to the store when it’s raining hard because you’re fresh out of groceries.



Make sure to stock up on tried-and-tested fam favorites, especially for the kids.



This means, apart from the usual supply, have ingredients ready for when the day calls for champorado, arroz caldo, sopas, and the like. Hot cocoa or tablea is also a highly recommended addition.



2. Invest in home products, appliances







 







During this time, being able to do everything you need to do at home with ease is a convenience you wouldn’t want to replace with anything.



In able to achieve this, investing in high-quality home appliances and other gadgets is crucial.



This can be a washer and dryer so you can do loads of laundry at once; a home entertainment setup that lets you enjoy your favorite media for whatever mood or occasion; or a good ol’ oven for whipping up pastries, snacks and other warm dishes for the kids, among others.



3. Take advantage of rainy day promos



It’s not only rains that come pouring this time of year. The rainy season also bring with it lots and lots of promos from your favorite stores, so you better be on the lookout.



One particular promo that should be on top of your bucket list to check out is Top Hits, Smart Catch from Robinsons Appliances.



This time around, they’re doling out deals with discounts as big as 30% on select appliances! They even come with even more perks such as:



    
	
  • P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P17,000 at their Metro Manila stores
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P15,000 at their Visayas stores
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P16,000 at their Mindanao stores
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Exclusive 500 Go Rewards points for a minimum purchase of P19,000 at their North Luzon stores
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Free laundry cleaning essentials on select washing machines
    • 



                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




So what are you waiting for, shop now in-store or online to take advantage of these amazing perks and discounts.



The promo is open to all Robinsons Rewards Cardholders or Mobile App users.



 



For more information, visit the Robinsons Appliances website at www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PROMO
                                                      ROBINSONS APPLIANCES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Wander-list&rsquo;: Essentials for &lsquo;revenge travel&rsquo; or &lsquo;bahaycation&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
‘Wander-list’: Essentials for ‘revenge travel’ or ‘bahaycation’


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Planning to maximize the “looser” travel restrictions anytime soon?

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New study shows how pandemic affects Filipino shopping habits
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
New study shows how pandemic affects Filipino shopping habits


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
It's the mid-year already and people have just been treated to whopping mega sales. They did not have to queue in the mall,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saving big while upgrading your home? Here&rsquo;s how Savers Appliances makes it possible
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Saving big while upgrading your home? Here’s how Savers Appliances makes it possible


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Savers Appliances lets you bring home brand new home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and other house gadgets...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Puregold aiming to revive '90s sitcom era; WalterMart reopens QC branch
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
29 days ago

                              
                              
Puregold aiming to revive '90s sitcom era; WalterMart reopens QC branch


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
Puregold Channel made an attempt to resurrect 90s sitcom with their new web series "GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes."

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo to hold biggest 3-day sale exclusively on Shopee
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
35 days ago

                              
                              
vivo to hold biggest 3-day sale exclusively on Shopee


                              

                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
vivo is launching its first regional Super Brand Day together with Shopee. This big sale enables shoppers to purchase selected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Payday treats to try; Alex Gonzaga shares shopping tips&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
59 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: Payday treats to try; Alex Gonzaga shares shopping tips 


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 59 days ago                              


                                                            
For many, it's that one time that they can splurge since, after all, one deserves a treat for a job well done.

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with