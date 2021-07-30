3 shopping hacks for budgetarians during the rainy season

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of the year again where it’s nice and cold enough to cozy up indoors or skip chores. Everyone can huddle up with loved ones under thick blankets while watching favorite movies or TV shows.

The monsoon season, which usually starts in June, can easily last until November or later in the year. So it would do Filipino families good to prepare what they need as daily weather could be unpredictable during this time. This also proves advantageous in terms of budgeting as incoming expenses can be planned.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

1. Stock up on essential supplies

We all know how temperamental the rainy season could be. One day we’re getting a relaxing pitter-patter of rain outside, and the next we’re getting torrential downpour.

Because of this, it’s always a good measure to be fully stocked at home, so you don’t have to face the inconvenience of needing to go to the store when it’s raining hard because you’re fresh out of groceries.

Make sure to stock up on tried-and-tested fam favorites, especially for the kids.

This means, apart from the usual supply, have ingredients ready for when the day calls for champorado, arroz caldo, sopas, and the like. Hot cocoa or tablea is also a highly recommended addition.

2. Invest in home products, appliances

During this time, being able to do everything you need to do at home with ease is a convenience you wouldn’t want to replace with anything.

In able to achieve this, investing in high-quality home appliances and other gadgets is crucial.

This can be a washer and dryer so you can do loads of laundry at once; a home entertainment setup that lets you enjoy your favorite media for whatever mood or occasion; or a good ol’ oven for whipping up pastries, snacks and other warm dishes for the kids, among others.

3. Take advantage of rainy day promos

It’s not only rains that come pouring this time of year. The rainy season also bring with it lots and lots of promos from your favorite stores, so you better be on the lookout.

One particular promo that should be on top of your bucket list to check out is Top Hits, Smart Catch from Robinsons Appliances.

This time around, they’re doling out deals with discounts as big as 30% on select appliances! They even come with even more perks such as:

P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P17,000 at their Metro Manila stores



P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P15,000 at their Visayas stores



P500 Robinsons e-voucher for a minimum purchase of P16,000 at their Mindanao stores



Exclusive 500 Go Rewards points for a minimum purchase of P19,000 at their North Luzon stores



Free laundry cleaning essentials on select washing machines

< >

So what are you waiting for, shop now in-store or online to take advantage of these amazing perks and discounts.

The promo is open to all Robinsons Rewards Cardholders or Mobile App users.

For more information, visit the Robinsons Appliances website at www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph.