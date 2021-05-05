Go for bigger savings and better deals with this rewards app – Here's how!

Robinsons Rewards is now Go Rewards—made bigger and made for you

MANILA, Philippines — For many people, the ongoing pandemic is a huge pause button that has put important plans and goals on hold. In times like these, it might seem impossible to keep going. However, we shouldn’t stop ourselves from dreaming of a better future, or enjoying a rewarding moment every now and then.

Take loyalty programs or apps for example. When was the last time you checked them out? You might be missing out on big savings or deals that you can earn while shopping for essentials online or offline.

So here’s some great news for those who love finding deals and using rewards points: Robinsons Rewards is now Go Rewards!

Go Rewards is made bigger and easier by merging the Robinsons Rewards loyalty program along with other new partners and deals that can be enjoyed in thousands of physical stores nationwide, or online through the Go Rewards app.

All members, old and new, will now have access to more deals than ever and more freedom to earn and use their rewards.

With this update, you don’t need to worry about losing your existing points. Existing Robinsons Rewards users only need to open their app right now to enjoy the all-new experience. For new members, registration is free.

To get started, just download the app via App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

More rewards to earn and enjoy

With Go Rewards, there’s no need to keep multiple physical cards to avail of rewards.

With one convenient scan, you can enjoy earning or redeeming points and exclusive perks in over 2,000 stores across the country. These include Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances, Southstar Drug, Daiso, Pet Lovers Centre, No Brand, Ministop, plus Handyman, Shopwise, The Marketplace and many more.

More rewards, even through online shopping

Given that we are still following community quarantine guidelines for our health and safety, online shopping is now a constant in our lives. It’s easier than ever to keep earning rewards while we shop for groceries, gifts, gadgets and many more with Go Rewards.

Through the Rewards Shop, you can conveniently earn rewards through your favorite stores’ e-commerce platforms.

Just open your app to shop from a growing list of stores, including Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances, Southstar Drug, Maxicare, Shopwise, Toys“R”Us, The Marketplace, Handyman and No Brand. There are also offers and coupons that you can use on online stores like Lazada, BeautyMnl and Huawei.

From your app’s homepage, you can easily copy your Go Rewards account number. Don’t forget to add it before your checkout!

A one-stop shop rewards app

There’s so much more than points inside the Go Rewards app.

You can use the Find Store button to find your favorite brand’s nearest branch. Or, visit the Coupons tab to enjoy exclusive discount vouchers or deals. With REWARDSmart, powered by iPrice, you can easily compare prices among online stores in Lazada or Shopee without the need to go back and forth multiple apps or tabs before you add it to your cart.

To make the most of your Go Rewards app, make sure to stay updated on sales, promotions and other offers through your inbox. Turn on your notifications under Settings so you’re always in on the latest!

Keep going with Go Rewards

Go Rewards is your perfect partner to level up your lifestyle, on the go or online. In the coming weeks, expect more rewards to come your way through Go Rewards.

To ensure that you don’t miss out on all the exciting deals and offers, download the app now and opt-in to receive promotional notifications.

Using Go Rewards is as easy as opening the app and scanning your card. If you already have the Robinsons Rewards app, open it right now to update and see the all-new Go Rewards interface.

If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it via App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. Registration is free. Through the app, you can also link an existing Robinsons Rewards card number, merge multiple accounts into one Rewards account, and many more.

To stay updated on the latest about Go Rewards, download the app now. You may also visit their official website at www.gorewards.com.ph. Don’t forget to also follow them on Facebook and Instagram..