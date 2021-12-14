'Pawfect' Christmas: BGC launches holiday lineup for families, furry babies

Adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights, you’ll find various Christmas trees and decorations that lit up the streets in BGC. From classic to quirky, to the absolute showstoppers, BGC is going big with different decorations that capture the joy of the season.

MANILA, Philippines — 'Tis the season for making fun holiday memories with family, friends, and even pets!

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is once again turning up the city’s wanderlust-worthy ambiance with a fun lineup of activities. Whether you’re a foodie who’s looking forward to sharing a delectable meal with your dearest ones or a loving fur parent who wants to include your pets in the Christmas fun, the Christmas spirit comes alive in the streets of BGC.

Adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights, you’ll find various Christmas trees and decorations that lit up the streets in BGC. From classic to quirky, to the absolute showstoppers, BGC is going big with different decorations that capture the joy of the season. To further amp up the festive spirit, BGC also has a variety of dining options showcasing different cuisines you and your loved ones can indulge in. If you're still wary of eating indoors in restaurants, there are a lot of options with open areas for outdoor dining so you can celebrate the holidays with good food and peace of mind.

Seize the view with the Bird Cage Chandeliers hanging on trees along Bonifacio High Street, or sit down and eat a meal at the al fresco dining setups along One Bonifacio High Street Park with Hanging Stingray Lamps. If you’re on the road, you can spot the Red Bells with ribbons on BGC lampposts and the iconic Christmas shaped stop lights all over the estate.

You can even stroll through the one kilometer stretch of canopy lights (from Fully Booked until OBHS) and further embrace the joy of the season. There are also floating Chandeliers (near Italianni’s), perfect as a backdrop for your holiday snaps.

A special installation by Monkey Shoulder’s The Giving Tree at C1 Park (beside 5th Ave) comes with a pop-up bar. Visitors can get free cocktails every Friday and Saturday, 7 to 8 p.m.

Just like old times, you can now also experience a safe meet and greet with Santa at the indoor Christmas tree at the One Bonifacio Mall during Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of activities you can enjoy with your fur babies:

Sophisticated Swag - Limited edition pet bandana promo for cats and dogs

BHS x PETdentity - Score your furry ones their own Pet Passport

Dog Coach Francis (BGCitizen Perk) - Professional fur baby training and classes

Pet Huddle - A pet lifestyle and community fair

Katrina Jayne Dimaranan on the beauty of Taguig

It can be recalled that the last Miss Universe Philippines pageant, Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021 Katrina Jayne Dimaranan spoke about the beauty of her hometown Taguig in her tourism video.

"Mabuhay! Please join me in exploring the 'probisyudad' of Taguig. It is the lovechild known to be a balance between modernization and tradition - from striking architecture, to nature, and places to visit. Taguig embraces the principle between being urban and rural, hence the name 'probinsyudad.'

"A global city of progress known for favorite tourist spots, historical sights, and see-it activities. Taguig is always innovating for the future and is one of the leading forces for progress in the Philippines," she said in the video.

What used to be Fort Bonifacio, a former military enclave, is now the Bonifacio Global City where the Philippine Stock Exchange office is now located. The Manila American Cemetery & Memorial and the Libingan ng mga Bayani are also in this city.

"Most importantly, the heart and soul of Taguig is in its people and their passions - from all kinds of people such as tag geniuses, to empowered women, unto dedicated festival attendees. Taguig is an ecosystem of its own.

"It is the people that provides light and energy to make the city thrive. Amid the busy looks, the residents find ways to relax and find for themselves a place to center physically, virtually, and of course one thing I love Taguig is that they have food from all regions from all over the the Philippines.

"Ano ang pinaka known na delicacy ng Pampanga? Chicharon? Ay, nasuwertehan ako, favorite ko yan!" she gushed to a stall peddler.

BGC is home to a number of shopping malls, theaters, food stores, and wellness centers.

"Market Market is just one of the many places here in Taguig. Ay sayang, wala nang time. There was so much more I wanted to show you guys. But, you know what, I gotta go and see you next time mga besh!"