Puppy-proofing your home: Tips for caring fur babies on lockdown
MANILA, Philippines — Part of being a responsible pet parent is providing a safe and secure home for your favorite fur baby. This is most especially true if you're a first-time parent or if you have a pup or pups.

How do you ensure that your babies will be safe in your home?

Dog owner and breeder Meg Laudit of Klondine Walker gave tips on puppy-proofing your home at the recent Royal Canin webinar on kickstarting your pup's life.

1. Keep electrical cords, cleaning supplies, medicines, and sharp and small objects out of your pup's reach.

Electrical cords are advised to be unplugged or strung together to avoid electrocution. Sharp and small objects such as small coins, rubber bands, jewelry should not be around your pups so they would not be choking hazards.

2. Move poisonous plants, herbs and spices so pups cannot eat them.

You may love your aloe veras and lilies because they add aesthetic to your room but they are toxic to your fur babies.

In the article "Are Lilies Poisonous to Dogs?" by Laci Schaible, DVM, CVJ, published in petmd.com, there are four types of lilies that are quite toxic for your dogs. These are Prairie Lily, Lily of the Valley, Peace Lily, and Calla Lily. The article enumerated the kind of chemicals or compounds in each type of lilies as well as the treatment methods.

Apart from these, Laudit shared that kitchen staples and some herbs such as garlic, leeks, onions and tomatoes are also poisonous for your dogs.

3. Be mindful of your trash.

Puppies are attracted to the smells coming from the garbage, which can upset their tummies or be poisonous to them.

4. Put up a fence and designate a bathroom outdoors.  

If you're planning to bring your new pet outdoors, make sure to fence the yard. Make sure there's a fence that is high enough to prevent him from jumping over it. It is also important to designate an area that he can use as a bathroom.

5. Supervise your puppies.

Young puppies should not be left alone. Laudit shared that this is the time to train them and play with them as they are in their developmental stage.

