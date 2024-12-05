AIA Philippines powers health and wellness with over 9,000 runners at Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila

The event brings together over 9,000 runners from 58 countries, transforming Manila’s streets into a dynamic celebration of fitness, music and community spirit.

MANILA, Philippines — AIA Philippines has continued to champion its purpose of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives by supporting the 2024 ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila as presenting sponsor for the second consecutive year. Held on November 23-24, the event brought together over 9,000 runners from 58 countries, transforming Manila’s streets into a dynamic celebration of fitness, music and community spirit.

Manila, the only Asian stop on the global Rock ‘n’ Roll tour, offered runners a choice of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km distances on a unique AIMS and World Athletics-certified course, highlighting the city's historical beauty.

Runners, from first-timers to seasoned marathoners, enjoyed live music along the route, passing iconic landmarks like Rizal Park, the National Museum, Fort Santiago, and Binondo Chinatown, before culminating in a spectacular finish-line festival.

"We’re thrilled to be part of the lone Asian stop for this global celebration of health and wellness," said AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson. "The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series embodies our mission to inspire Filipinos to embrace an active lifestyle and invest in their health and well-being. This event is a celebration not just of fitness, but also of the community spirit and joy that come with achieving personal goals."

In partnership with The Ironman Group, AIA’s involvement went beyond the race. The AIA Health and Wellness Expo, which kicked off during the race week, became a central hub where participants could access exclusive promotions, expert advice and exciting brand activations.

"We’re proud to support this growing community," said Henson. "Our involvement in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is just one of the many ways we’re encouraging Filipinos to prioritize active living and build connections within their communities."

To amplify its broader mission, AIA launched the AIA One Billion initiative, which aims to engage a billion people across Asia in healthier lifestyles. This drives the company’s initiatives to support major events like the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, which empower participants to take charge of their health, while creating a lasting impact across communities.

With a finish-line festival featuring top local bands and a celebratory atmosphere, the event was more than just a race—it was a community celebration of personal wellness and achievement. Runners were treated to exclusive race perks, including event shirts, finisher medals and unforgettable entertainment along the course.

The energetic post-run festival, with live performances by Reujen Lista & the Trinidad Band, Brad & Nina Band, Gracenote and Jason Fernandez, captured the unique spirit of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila will be known as the AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Run, with AIA Philippines as title sponsor. AIA is committed to raising the bar even higher through expanded entertainment, enhanced course features, and new wellness initiatives are set to deliver an even more memorable event.

AIA Philippines is committed to building a healthier future for Filipinos, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will continue to be a key part of that vision. With AIA’s continued support, the event is set to inspire even greater participation, foster healthier lifestyles and showcase the transformative power of movement for years to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release from AIA Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.