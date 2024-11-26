Experience TNT ‘MAX 5G’ in a free show with Alexa Ilacad, Darren Espanto, Joshua Garcia, Mimiyuuuh and more!

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for a day of maximum fun and excitement as value mobile brand TNT takes its 5G connectivity to the “max” with a FREE show headlined by Joshua Garcia, Darren Espanto, Alexa Ilacad, and more on Nov. 29, Friday at Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Open to everyone, the TNT 5G MAX Masaya! event will also feature online celebrity Mimiyuuuh and performances by "It's Showtime" host Jackie Gonzaga, singer-songwriter and rapper KZ Tandingan, and the hitmaker OPM band Lola Amour.

Experience TNT 'MAX 5G' first-hand

Aside from offering world-class performances, the TNT 5G MAX Masaya! event also features exciting activities at interactive booths called SAYA 5G Zones, which showcase TNT 5G Max’s fast and reliable connectivity.

For example, those into mobile gaming can put their skills to the test at the Unli 5G and Turbo ML Station, while those who love creating content can head to the Saya All TikTok Station to share their own version of trending videos.

Guests can also experience futuristic tech and even play with Huawei Robot Dog and AI Avatar Station.

To make sure they can enjoy a much better mobile experience powered by TNT 5G Max, guests can head to Upgrade Station to easily switch or upgrade to a TNT 5G SIM and top up with the TNT’s value-packed data offers.

Game-changing announcement

Amid all the fun activities, TNT is also set to make a huge announcement in line with its push to bring TNT 5G Max and its many benefits to more ordinary Filipinos—from browsing apps and websites in seconds, streaming ultra-high-definition videos seamlessly, uploading content in real-time, or playing high-bandwidth mobile games without lag.

"At TNT, we believe 5G should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we’re bringing 5G for All, allowing our customers to enjoy 5G connectivity even with our Panalo Load offers starting at just P10. We’re also excited to launch TNT’s most affordable 5G phone, priced below P4,000, making the benefits of 5G more accessible than ever," said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and TNT group head for TNT.

“This is also our way of showing our gratitude to our customers who continue to make TNT the Philippines’ biggest mobile brand,” he added.

Editor's Note: This press release for TNT is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.