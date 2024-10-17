Giant rooster building in Negros earns Guinness World Record

MANILA, Philippines — A giant rooster structure in Negros Occidental was recognized by Guinness World Records as the "largest building in the shape of a chicken."

The building owned by businessman-politician Ricardo Cano Tan stands at just over 114 feet, around 92-and-a-half feet long, and almost 40 feet wide

It actually functions as a hotel in the Campuestohan Highland Resort with 15 rooms and a viewing deck.

The record was verified last September 8, over a month ahead of the building's official unveiling and inauguration, though the resort has been operating since 2012.

The rooster structure is a tribute by Tan to the fighting cock breeding and industry of Negros Occidental, the second-largest industry in the province behind sugar.

RELATED: 'I love you too': Vico Sotto response to supporter goes viral