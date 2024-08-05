'First move is key': How Carlos Yulo, girlfriend Chloe San Jose met

MANILA, Philippines — Chloe San Jose is proud girlfriend to gymnast Carlos Yulo after he bagged two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In her Instagram account, Chloe posted a video showing how they celebrated Carlo's first gold.

"We did it all in God's name," Chloe captioned the post.

In her TikTok account last year, Chloe revealed how she met Carlos.

"Exposing the first convo where everything started," she captioned the post.

“First move is the key,” she added.

In the conversation, Chloe revealed that she was the one who initiated the conversation.

“Hi, I’m a fan po. Just came across your account and hindi na po kayo as active as before. I hope you’re doing well po. Stay safe. God bless,” Chloe shared her private message to Caloy on X in April 2020.

“Hello, hehe. Anyway, I’m doing great here. Thank you. Ikaw din diyan ingat and God bless,” Carlos replied.

“Awwe I didn’t expect you’d reply and even follow me back. Thank you so much. Have a great week ahead,” she responded.

The simple conversation then blossomed into a romance.

Carlos was training in Japan while Chloe was studying in Australia. After two years of long distance relationship, they finally met in Vietnam where Carlos was competing at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Chloe then joined Carlos in different competitions such as 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Qatar and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

