Level up your gaming and snacking experience with new Hershey's Choco Balls!

The Hershey Company in the Philippines recently unveiled Hershey's Choco Balls—creamy, bite-sized chocolates filled with crunchy cookie pieces that promise to be a hit with snacking lovers across the nation.

MANILA, Philippines — Admit it, Hershey’s chocolate is your go-to snack during video games, and we’ve all wished for a pop of fun, chocolate delight! Well, guys, our wish has been granted!

To celebrate the launch, Hershey’s welcomed 2,000 visitors to an unforgettable event at the Ayala Trinoma Activity Center in Quezon City last June 15.

Blending Bringing Hershey’s iconic flavors in a bite-sized format that pops and melts in your mouth, Hershey's Choco Balls will revolutionize your snacking experience and become your perfect companion during epic gaming sessions and other entertainment activities, like binge-watching your favorite movies and series.

Now you can fuel intense game levels or sweeten a movie marathon with friends, as Hershey's Choco Balls are poised to become a favorite among Gen Z and millennials, offering a perfect blend of creamy and crunchy textures for an uplifting snacking experience. They’re available in two irresistible flavors—Cookies N Crème (white) and Cookies N Chocolate (milk)—with each bite promising a burst of nostalgia and satisfaction.

Conveniently packed in small portions of 36 grams each, Hershey's Choco Balls are your go-to companion for quick breaks between games or even during work—especially if you're the type who works hard and plays hard. The size and delicious taste make them ideal for on-the-go snacking, letting Filipino consumers to “Get their Munch on with Hershey's Choco Balls!”

“Hershey's Choco Balls marks our entry into the growing hand-to-mouth snacking segment, delivering a unique creamy-crunchy sensorial experience to Filipino consumers,” said Luigi Mirri, general manager for APAC and India at The Hershey Company.

The launch event had visitors turning their #HersheysMode on at dedicated gaming zones. They competed for premium merchandise by achieving high scores. Groups of friends and families trooped to the event, including even younger children who enjoyed every moment.

Gaming influencer Razzie Binx trying one of the gaming booths

For just P50, each visitor enjoyed childhood arcade and video games, along with exciting activities like a human claw machine. The event also featured meet-and-greets with famous gaming streamers and influencers such as Sharlene San Pedro, Doc Z Gaming, Razzie Binx, Brigida and Odin.

Celebrity gamers Sharlene San Pedro and Doc Z Gaming

Gaming influencers Odin and Brigida

At registration, participants received a special Hershey’s Choco Balls bag and a quest card for the Choco Balls Quest, guiding them through different booths.

Everyone also participated in the “Get Your Munch on with Hershey's Choco Balls” Grand Raffle, with lucky winners scoring Hershey’s gift packs, Hershey's Choco Balls jackets, and a cutting-edge Sony Playstation 5!

Available at leading groceries, supermarkets, drug stores, and convenience stores nationwide, Hershey's Choco Balls promise to bring joy to gamers and snack enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive one, you can now enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and texture of Hershey's Choco Balls—a testament to Hershey’s commitment to delivering happiness in every bite.

Next time you reach for a snack during your gaming journey or leisure activities, choose Hershey's Choco Balls. Savor victory and taste joy!

@philstarnews Hershey's Choco Balls in Cookies n Creme or Cookies n Chocolate? Grab 'em both to level up the gaming fun! ???? Just like gamers Razzie Binx, Brigida, Odin, and more, #GetYourMunchOn as you savor victory with Hershey's Choco Balls. Watch all the fun that took place at Trinoma Activity Center on June 15. #HERSHEYS #CHOCOBALLS #GETYOURMUNCHON #BrandSpace ? original sound - philstarnews

—MAY DEDICATORIA, Video by CHYNA MERIN

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Hershey's. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.