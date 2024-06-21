SM Megamall is entering a new era

MANILA, Philippines — This July, SM Megamall will embark on a remarkable transformation, inspired by the Philippines as a “country of a thousand islands.”

Designed by Benoy, the architectural firm behind iconic retail developments such as Icon Siam in Thailand and the Jewel Changi in Singapore, SM Megamall’s new aesthetic takes inspiration from a nature-inspired oasis of “Crystal Islands,” seamlessly extending from exterior to interiors.

With an integrated indoor green environment, shoppers can expect a unique retail destination in the Ortigas Business District.

Bigger and better

SM Megamall’s redevelopment adds 20,000sqm of leasable space for ultimate shopping and dining. Expect brighter, wider hallways, more open spaces and higher ceilings.

Parking is also upgraded with over 1,000 additional slots.

Green in and out

An air-conditioned lush garden with new technology ETFE roofing system is a game-changing feature in Level 5.

Designed to bring the outdoors in with rich greenery, natural light, water features and calming ambience—this is the perfect oasis to relax and enjoy cozy coffee dates and dinners.

World-class cinematic experience

SM Megamall’s all-new cinemas will feature state-of-the-art technology for ultimate moviegoing. In total there will be seven cinemas, two director’s club theaters and a large-format cinema for special event screenings.

The dawn of a new era at SM Megamall begins in July 2024, so stay tuned for updates that you won’t want to miss.

