Unwrap the holidays with SSI Group and Mastercard

From now to January 31, shoppers are in for a treat with a raffle promotion that promises exciting prizes and unforgettable experiences.

Get a chance to win getaway for two to Boracay, a vacation package or shopping credits!

MANILA, Philippines — The SSI Group, the country’s leading specialty retailer company, and Mastercard, one of the largest payment-processing corporations worldwide, are set to transform everyone’s festive shopping spree into a chance to win big!

For every P5,000 single-receipt spend at participating SSI Group brands entitles the customer to one raffle entry. The list of participating brands includes a widely loved array of brands like Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, kate spade new york, Lacoste, SaladStop! and many more.

SSI Group-owned online shopping platforms such as Trunc.ph, Bananarepublic.com.ph and Gap.com.ph are included, ensuring that online purchases count toward this promotion.

Earn twice the number of raffle entries when using Philippine-issued Mastercard credit or debit card for these holiday shopping indulgences. There is no limit to the number of entries every shopper can acquire.

As part of Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition™ initiative, three trees will be planted for each of these P5,000 spends.

All participating customers are required to register their raffle entries at ssiholidayraffle.ssilife.com.ph.

The anticipation reaches its peak on February 5 for the raffle draw. Winners will be announced on February 9 and will be notified via email and SMS.

The grand prize is a 3D2N getaway for two with round trip flights via AIRTRAV at the stunning Discovery Shores Boracay, coupled with an incredible P300,000 shopping spree across SSI Group brands.

Minor prizes await lucky winners: three will each win a Huni El Nido vacation package and P100,000 worth of shopping credits, while eight winners will receive P50,000 shopping credits each to splurge at their favorite participating SSI Group stores.

Let your festive shopping bring not just joy but also incredible chances to win. With SSI Group and Mastercard, indulge in the spirit of giving, receiving and perhaps winning the holiday of a lifetime!

Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook, or visit ssilife.com.ph for the complete list of brands and for more information.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 181184 Series of 2023

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SSI Group. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



