At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World Record

MANILA, Philippines — Marking its 55th year in the business, Uratex Philippines’ anniversary celebration not only has brought joy to the company, its people and supported charities, but also pride to the Filipino nation.

The homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in its first attempt to break the prestigious title held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on October 22.

Thousands had witnessed the historic event live—both in-person and online—showing the nerve-wracking scene of the first person in line falling backwards with the top-selling Uratex Classic Mattress that touched the second person, thus creating a continuous domino topple until the end of the line for 14 minutes and 25 seconds.

Uratex Philippines public relations director Christian Robert “Big Boy” Cheng is Mattress No. 1!

After deliberations of the GWR judge and stewards, thunderous cheers and applause from the participants and guests filled the venue, together with the virtual spectators, as the final results were announced.

Upon her declaration of the firm’s victorious try to outdo the previous record with 2,355 people, GWR senior records manager/official adjudicator Mai McMillan then presented the GWR certificate to Uratex Philippines CEO and president Naty Cheng joined on stage by the company’s top executives and Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo.

Just like the record-breaking world-class brand, the box-office queen, with her latest top-grossing film A Very Good Girl, was introduced during the event as the newest ambassadress for the Uratex Classic Line.

Naty Cheng with Kathryn Bernardo

The 2,355 human mattress dominoes registered in GWR have a deeper meaning to the company’s existence. The first two numbers, 2 and 3, were derived from the year 2023, while the last two digits, 5 and 5, stood for Uratex’s 55 years of providing quality mattresses, foams and sleep solutions to Filipinos.

Not only inching up but further surpassing the previous world record, the Philippines, via Uratex, outperformed the 2,019 human mattress dominoes performed by Brazil in 2019.

“I would like to congratulate all of us for breaking the Guinness record for the largest human mattress dominoes. Uratex has always striven to be a world-class company. What a fitting way to symbolize this by being a World Record Holder,” Uratex Philippines managing director Peachy Medina said.

“As the leading foam manufacturing company in the country, one of the core missions and vision of Uratex is to serve the Filipino community and by beating the record, we bring honor to the Philippines on a global scale,” Uratex Philippines EVP for furniture and bedding William Lee added.

This triumphant undertaking could be mainly attributed to the hard work and dedication of all the participants chosen from a list of volunteers, which included both Uratex employees and charity representatives.

“Teamwork is what made us last for 55 years, and by collectively striving to set a world record for the largest human mattress dominoes, each individual plays a crucial role in achieving this feat,” Uratex Philippines EVP for automotive Eddie Gallor noted.

Giving back

Gawad Kalinga, one of the 55 beneficiaries of Uratex, will receive mattresses used from the event.

Uratex’s GWR achievement not only has brought honor to the Philippines, but also strengthened the company’s mission to provide quality mattresses to Filipinos by donating all the 2,355 beddings used in the iconic event to 55 charitable institutions, including shelters or homes for the elderly, women, children and adults with special needs and community hospitals from across the region.

“We looked for them just like what we did during our 40th and 50th anniversaries, wherein we gave mattresses to 40 and 50 charities, respectively. Because our donated cushions to most of them are still in good conditions, we wanted to help others, especially the underfunded organizations,” said Cheng.

With this selfless act of Uratex, Lee is happy to have worked here for so many years. He said: “I am proud to belong to a company with a heart. Because we know we will not be here today without the support and patronage of the Filipino people. As such, it is our core culture to give back to the community.”

While besting a world record on a bigger scale, the firm is reaching out to more people with the quality and comfort the donated beddings could provide to the beneficiaries, per Gallor.

“These mattresses symbolize the countless hours of teamwork and camaraderie that got us to where we are today. As your ‘sleep specialist,’ we strive to ensure that every Filipino gets the best sleep possible through our high quality products with the latest technological advancements,” Gallor pointed out.

Future journey

Uratex executive committee

With this new milestone, the owners expressed elation on their latest victory that made their anniversary celebration more meaningful as they embark on a new journey in the future.

According to Uratex Philippines public relations director Christian Robert “Big Boy” Cheng, they did not expect it since the attempt was merely included in the program to make the occasion more fun and engaging.

“Whether or not we break the record, it’s a gathering where everyone is happy. That’s what we want to happen,” he said, while welcoming the turn of events to their favor.

For Medina, the past 55 years has been quite a journey as they endured and rose above many challenges along the way with their principled decision, great resolve, resilience and reinvention.

“Marking a milestone is also an important pause, to wear new lenses from this new vantage point, and chart a bigger and bolder future. We will continue to strive hard to make a difference in every life that we touch,” she underscored.

Moving forward, Uratex is dedicated to launch more innovative and sustainable products that could bring ultimate comfort to every Filipino household.

“Our goal is to bring the latest mattress technological advancement from around the globe to the Philippines, ensuring that Filipinos experience the utmost in quality sleep,” Cheng stressed.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Uratex. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

