70-year-old who never had a boyfriend marries kindergarten classmate

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 1:54pm
70-year-old who never had a boyfriend marries kindergarten classmate
Amelia is a former teacher and businesswoman from Bulacan while her groom Felix is from abroad.
MANILA, Philippines — A 70-year-old woman from Bulacan, who had never been in a relationship before, married her kindergarten classmate whom she hadn't seen in 65 years.

According to a GMA News report, Amelia, a former teacher and businesswoman from Bulacan, found love with Felix, who is from abroad.

They reconnected again on social media until Felix came home to see his "childhood crush."

After a few months, they decided to get married. 

"Nung una, linggo-linggo ang pag-uusap. Nang lumaon, naging araw-araw na," Amelia said. 

"Kaya 'yun ang sinabi ko, 'Ba, iba na ito, ha. Hindi na ito friends,'" she added. 

On the Elite Wedding Creatives TikTok account, the couple's wedding video has amassed over 3.7 million views.

NO BOYFRIEND SINCE BIRTH
