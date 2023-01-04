2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit: Feng Shui tips from Master Hanz

Longevity, peace, and prosperity—the Rabbit symbolizes these three things in Chinese culture. Having said that, we can look forward to 2023 as a year of hope. The Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023 (Chinese New Year) and ends on Feb. 9, 2024 (Chinese New Year's Eve).

Chinese astrology generally depicts Rabbits as gentle, quiet, elegant, alert, quick, skillful, kind, patient, very responsible, and faithful to those around them. There are five types of rabbits as characterized by the five elements—Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth. The Water Rabbit is known for being gentle, amicable, able to adjust readily to different conditions, but with a weak mindset and principles.

In a recent episode of Pamilya Talk, we asked Master Hanz Cua, one of the popular Feng Shui experts in the country, to tell us what can we look forward to in the Year of the Water Rabbit and how we can make this year favorable for us.

Lucky colors: According to him, water colors like blue, purple and black are lucky in 2023. To welcome good fortune in your home, he recommends adding touches of blue especially during the first month of the year. You may wear metal colors like gold, silver and grey or jewelry, which are the secondary lucky colors.

Master Hanz Cua says the lucky signs this years are those born in the year of the dog, goat, pig, horse and rat.

Love: Master Hanz says one characteristic of the Water Rabbit is that it’s very flirtatious. This means that the romance star is activated this year. So if you’re single and ready to mingle, this is a good year to socialize and find love. You may also wear a lucky charm to enhance your love star. But at the same time, there is also a need to be on guard against relationship roadblocks like infidelity.

Career and Money: The Year of the Rabbit would be a better year compared to the Year of the Tiger (2022) in terms of money and wealth, as direct and indirect wealth are both activated this year, says Master Hanz. Direct wealth refers to fortune that is a result of hard work, stable career and business, while indirect wealth refers to opportunities or sudden influx of money. Since rabbits are also very sociable, this is an ideal year for developing networks to enhance money luck. Long-term and stable careers are more propitious this year, so are online jobs and businesses (e.g., vlogging, online selling).

How to increase your luck: Master Hanz advises everyone, except those born in the Year of the Rooster, to display a rabbit charm on the east side of their home or place of business to activate their luck in 2023.

Here are more predictions from the Feng Shui master:

Rat (born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020)

This is an excellent year when it comes to career and money. Rats’ romance star is also prominent in 2023, so it’s a good time to find love. However, rats need to look after their respiratory health.



Ox (born in 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2021, 2009)

Watch out for betrayal and cheating in both business and personal life. Miscommunication with a partner or a court case could occur if precautions are not taken.

Tiger (born in 1938 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

There have been many project delays in 2022, and 2023 is a good time to recover for tigers. They need to be more aggressive when it comes to money and career. Those who are still single, listen: July and September are good months to go out, socialize and find romance. If you already have a significant other, beware of miscommunication. Tigers should also watch their diet, particularly their cholesterol intake.

Rabbit (born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Money, career and opportunity stars are activated this year for rabbits. However, they are more prone to illnesses and accidents on their birth year. To avoid any health issues from worsening, consult your doctor right away. It is best to put a Wu Lou on the east sector of your house cure your illness star. Rabbits are believed to offend Tai Sui (the God of Age in Chinese mythology) so Master Hanz highly recommends putting a Ru Yi in your place of business and homes or on your office table to enhance drive and career. Activate your fame and recognition star by displaying a rabbit lucky charm and your opportunity star with a dog charm.

Dragon (born in 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This 2023, dragons are prone to quarrels and misunderstandings with their client, boss or business/romantic partner. This could potentially get out of hand and lead to lawsuits if not addressed right away. Master Hanz recommends those born under the Year of the Dragon to get their love tarot card readings.

Snake (born in 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

People born in the Year of the Snake are known to be hot-tempered. Misunderstandings could lead to legal battles so try to try to iron out issues before it escalates. Be mindful of your digestive health.

Horse (born in 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

They have encountered losses in year 2022, so it’s good to know that 2023 looks brighter for those born in the Year of the Horse. Their career, money, success, and wealth luck are activated this year, so it’s a good time to regain and recover. People born on this year have flirtatious tendencies. Those who have partners should steer clear of third parties as this could lead to relationship/family woes. Protect yourself from digestive issues as well as diabetes.

Goat (born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Victory and success stars shine this 2023 for goats. They have to be more hands-on when it comes to career and finance because their money star is activated. It is also a good year for them to find romance, get married, and have a baby.

Monkey (born in 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkeys didn’t have a lot of luck in 2022 because they are not compatible with the Tiger. Thankfully, the Year of the Water Rabbit is a time to recoup. Monkeys can expect continuous monetary gain this 2023. This is also the best time to fix misunderstandings and mend broken relationships.

Rooster (born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Rooster and rabbit are not in harmony so this year is not exactly favorable for people under the sign of the rooster. Nevertheless, the heaven blessing star favors roosters, so just pray a lot, share your blessings, and be good to others so that blessings will continue to flow in your life, says Master Hanz.

Dog (born in 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958)

Year 2023 is a good year for those born under this animal sign. Dogs can expect money and success and they should work hard and make the most out of opportunities that would come their way because 2024, the Year of the Dragon, isn’t exactly an auspicious year for them.

Pig (born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

The pig and rabbit are good friends, so 2023 is a good year for those born under this animal sign. There will be lots of financial opportunities for them in 2023. It’s also a very good year for them to find romance and to have a baby. Health-wise, they may experience dizziness and problems concerning your immune system.

